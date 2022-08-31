Gippy Grewal says he mopped floors, wife made sandwiches at Subway as they struggled to make ends meet in Canada

Singer-turned-actor Gippy Grewal is a popular name in the Punjabi film industry with multiple chartbusters and hit films to his credit. However, things were not easy for him before he found fame. Gippy has revealed that he and his wife Ravneet Kaur had to do multiple jobs to make ends meet in Canada, which included mopping floors, making sandwiches and selling newspapers.

In an interview with Mashable India, Gippy said, “I started doing three jobs. I would drop off newspapers in the morning, then I would work for 8 to 9 hours at this factory where we would create bricks of marble-like material. We used to work with cement and it was a hard job. Then at night, I and my wife would do cleaning jobs– mopping and clearing plates at food courts at Crystal mall in Vancouver. While I did my day job, my wife also made sandwiches at Subway. The other two jobs we both shared. She would drive while I would go and drop off newspapers in these boxes outside homes in the morning. But I used to enjoy doing all these jobs.”

The 39-year-old actor was recently seen in the film Bhoot Uncle Tusi Great Ho, which also starred Jaya Prada and Raj Babbar, among others. The actor said that since there were too many singers in the Punjabi music industry, getting a strong launch was difficult.

“I used to do three jobs at one point. I did not use to earn a lot, and there are so many singers in Punjab that companies stopped investing and albums became expensive. And every artist would say that they’re very talented, where will the music company invest? So that had become a huge problem. There was no concept of taking money from home, so I thought I have to earn it myself only,” he said.

The actor will next be seen Yaar Mera Tittliyaan Varga and Carry On Jatta 3.