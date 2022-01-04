Inside Gippy Grewal’s Lohri bash: Gurdaas Maan takes to the stage, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi cuts cake

Lohri came early for Gippy Grewal as he started off his New Year by hosting a grand event to celebrate the festival in advance. He also celebrated his young son Gurbaaz Grewal’s birthday. On Tuesday, the singer-actor shared a video, which has been going viral on the social media platforms. Grewal hosted Lohri celebrations, which were attended by who’s who of the Punjabi music industry. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi also attended the party.

The video opens with a chat between Gippy and Punjabi veteran singer-actor Gurdaas Maan. Gurdaas is all praise for Gippy, who looks over the moon for having the maestro’s presence at the bash. As the video continues, we see Ammy Virk, Sidhu Moose Wala, Jaani, Parmis Verma, Jassie Gill and others taking over the stage to perform. Bigg Boss 15 fame Afsana Khan also performed at the event.

Gurdaas was not only seen performing but he also danced his heart out at the event. In a video, shared on Gippy’s Instagram stories, the singer-actor is seen matching steps with Sargun Mehta. Sidhu Moose Wala performed on his popular track, “So High.” Gippy’s son Shinda Grewal was seen showing off his best dance moves at the event. Shinda was last seen in Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh’s Honsla Rakh, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Sidhu Moose Wala with Gippy Grewal.

Parmish Verma also attended Gippy Grewal's recent party.

Jaani and Ammy Virk performed.

A sneak-peek of Gippy Grewal's son's birthday celebration.

A perfect picture of Gippy Grewal and his family.

Gippy also shared a picture with Gurdaas Maan, wishing him on his birthday. “Happy Birthday @gurdasmaanjeeyo Bhaji. Waheguru Hamesha Chardikala Vich Rakhan,” he wrote as the caption. On the work front, Gippy will be seen in Posti, which is slated to release on January 28.