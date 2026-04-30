Giant Vishnuvardhan cut-out collapses on busy Bengaluru road: ‘Celeb-worship has taken lives’

India is the world’s largest film producer and home to some of the most passionate movie lovers. Much like cricket, cinema here inspires deep emotional connections—fans often go to extraordinary lengths to express their admiration for their favourite stars. In Karnataka, one of the most visible displays of this devotion is the installation of massive hoardings and towering cutouts outside theatres. However, one such display recently turned into a potential disaster, narrowly avoiding a major catastrophe.
A video from Bengaluru’s Magadi Road has gone viral, showing a nearly 100-foot cutout of late actor Vishnuvardhan swaying dangerously in strong wind. The towering structure appeared moments away from collapse as onlookers recorded the incident from a distance.
Tragedy averted as a 100 feet cutout of veteran actor late Vishnuvardhan erected at Prasanna theatre , Magadi Road, Bengaluru falls just after a vehicle passes the area . No injuries reported.
by
u/Swimming-Community-5 in
Bengaluru
The cutout came crashing down onto the road, damaging parked auto-rickshaws and blocking the entire stretch. The incident occurred outside Prasanna Theatre, a busy area with constant vehicle movement.
What could have turned catastrophic was narrowly avoided, thanks to the quick thinking of a few bystanders. In the video, some individuals can be seen stopping traffic. Just seconds earlier, a BMTC bus, several cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers had passed by. The person filming the video can be heard urging others to stop vehicles in time, preventing potential casualties.
The incident has sparked widespread concern and debate online. Many have criticised the culture of extreme fan worship and questioned authorities for allowing such massive structures to be installed on busy public roads.
The video triggered strong reactions across platforms like Reddit. One user wrote, “Indians and their obsession with celebs.” Another commented, “Obsession is one thing, but I haven’t seen such cutouts anywhere else in my limited experience.” Others expressed deeper frustration, pointing to systemic negligence: “We have zero value for life here. If this is the state of a metro city, imagine elsewhere,” and “These massive cutouts in busy areas are just risky—this could’ve gone really bad.”
This is not an isolated incident. In 2024, three fans of actor Yash died due to electrocution while installing a large birthday cutout in Karnataka’s Gadag district. It was an attempt to honour their favourite star.
Story continues below this ad
With KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, releasing today, several similar hoardings and cutouts have once again been erected outside theatres across the state, with videos surfacing online.
While fans see these displays as celebrations, they often come at a cost—sometimes endangering lives and livelihoods. Despite repeated news reports and public interest litigations (PILs) calling for the removal of illegal hoardings in Karnataka, effective implementation remains a distant reality.
This report reflects on the deep emotional connection of cinema and the potential safety risks associated with large-scale public displays. It is intended for informational and reflective purposes and does not constitute professional safety or legal advice regarding public installations.
Jyothi Jha is an incisive Copy Editor and multi-platform journalist at The Indian Express, where she specializes in high-stakes entertainment reporting and cinematic analysis. With over six years of diverse experience across India’s leading media houses, she brings a rigorous, ethics-first approach to digital storytelling and editorial curation.
Experience & Career
Jyothi’s career is characterized by its breadth and depth across the media landscape. Before joining the editorial team at The Indian Express, she honed her expertise covering the entertainment beat for premier national broadcasters, including NDTV, Republic Media, and TV9. Her professional journey is not limited to digital text; she has a proven track record as an on-air anchor and has successfully managed production teams within the high-pressure segments of Politics and Daily News. This 360-degree view of newsroom operations allows her to navigate the complexities of modern journalism with veteran precision.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Guided by the Orwellian principle that "Journalism is printing what someone else does not want you to do," Jyothi focuses on transparent, accountability-driven reporting. Her core areas of expertise include:
Cinematic Deconstruction: Analyzing the social subtext of mainstream Bollywood and South Indian cinema (e.g., Kantara, Masaan, Dabangg).
Toxic Masculinity & Gender Studies: A vocal critic of regressive tropes in Indian cinema, she often highlights the industry's treatment of women and social progress.
Box Office & Industry Economics: Providing data-backed predictions and analysis of film performance and superstar fee structures.
Exclusive Multimedia Coverage: Conducting deep-dive interviews and long-form features that bridge the gap between archival history and modern pop culture.
Authoritativeness & Trust
Jyothi Jha has established herself as a trusted voice by prioritizing substance over PR-driven narratives. Her background in hard news and political production provides her with a unique lens through which she views the entertainment industry—not merely as gossip, but as a reflection of societal values. Readers rely on her for "Journalism of Courage," knowing her critiques are rooted in a deep respect for the craft and a refusal to settle for superficiality. Her ability to pivot between daily news and specialized entertainment analysis makes her a versatile and authoritative pillar of The Indian Express newsroom.
... Read More