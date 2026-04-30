Giant Vishnuvardhan cut-out collapses on busy Bengaluru road: ‘Celeb-worship has taken lives’

India is the world’s largest film producer and home to some of the most passionate movie lovers. Much like cricket, cinema here inspires deep emotional connections—fans often go to extraordinary lengths to express their admiration for their favourite stars. In Karnataka, one of the most visible displays of this devotion is the installation of massive hoardings and towering cutouts outside theatres. However, one such display recently turned into a potential disaster, narrowly avoiding a major catastrophe.

A video from Bengaluru’s Magadi Road has gone viral, showing a nearly 100-foot cutout of late actor Vishnuvardhan swaying dangerously in strong wind. The towering structure appeared moments away from collapse as onlookers recorded the incident from a distance.

Tragedy averted as a 100 feet cutout of veteran actor late Vishnuvardhan erected at Prasanna theatre , Magadi Road, Bengaluru falls just after a vehicle passes the area . No injuries reported.

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The cutout came crashing down onto the road, damaging parked auto-rickshaws and blocking the entire stretch. The incident occurred outside Prasanna Theatre, a busy area with constant vehicle movement.

What could have turned catastrophic was narrowly avoided, thanks to the quick thinking of a few bystanders. In the video, some individuals can be seen stopping traffic. Just seconds earlier, a BMTC bus, several cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers had passed by. The person filming the video can be heard urging others to stop vehicles in time, preventing potential casualties.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and debate online. Many have criticised the culture of extreme fan worship and questioned authorities for allowing such massive structures to be installed on busy public roads.

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The video triggered strong reactions across platforms like Reddit. One user wrote, “Indians and their obsession with celebs.” Another commented, “Obsession is one thing, but I haven’t seen such cutouts anywhere else in my limited experience.” Others expressed deeper frustration, pointing to systemic negligence: “We have zero value for life here. If this is the state of a metro city, imagine elsewhere,” and “These massive cutouts in busy areas are just risky—this could’ve gone really bad.”

This is not an isolated incident. In 2024, three fans of actor Yash died due to electrocution while installing a large birthday cutout in Karnataka’s Gadag district. It was an attempt to honour their favourite star.

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With KD: The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja, releasing today, several similar hoardings and cutouts have once again been erected outside theatres across the state, with videos surfacing online.

While fans see these displays as celebrations, they often come at a cost—sometimes endangering lives and livelihoods. Despite repeated news reports and public interest litigations (PILs) calling for the removal of illegal hoardings in Karnataka, effective implementation remains a distant reality.

This report reflects on the deep emotional connection of cinema and the potential safety risks associated with large-scale public displays. It is intended for informational and reflective purposes and does not constitute professional safety or legal advice regarding public installations.