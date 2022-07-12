Ghost first look: Sudeep calls Shivarajkumar ‘king of all masses’ as he goes pan-India with his next film

Kannada movie star Sudeep unveiled the first look poster of Shivarajkumar’s upcoming movie Ghost on Tuesday, coinciding with his 60th birthday. “On the occasion of ShivaAnna’s 60th Birthday, I’m glad to present the ‘KING OF ALL MASSES’ poster from his upcoming film #GHOST directed by Srini Happy returns Anna,,, & Best wishes to Sandesh Productions (sic),” Sudeep tweeted.

With guns and violence being the season’s flavour at the box office, the first poster promises that the Ghost will have plenty of those. The poster features Shivarajkumar’s intense pose, scars around his eyes, and the word ‘Danger’ tattooed on his forehead. He is also wielding a sniper rifle suggesting he is some sort of a man who lives on the edge. Is he a hitman or a cop? The nickname ‘Ghost’ especially is fast becoming a micro genre in itself in south Indian movies. Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj tasted success by building suspense about a ‘ghost‘ character in Kaithi and then ripped its full benefit by making that ‘ghost’ the protagonist of Vikram, which became the biggest earner of Tamil cinema this year so far.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna has also acted in an action movie titled The Ghost.

Ghost is written and directed by M.G. Srinivas.

With Ghost, Shivarajkumar is also hopping on the bandwagon of the pan-India releases. It’s worth noting that Shivarajkumar was one of the people who opposed the decision to dub other language films in Kannada. He has since come a long way by showing an interest in expanding his market base beyond Karnataka.

His other movie titled 45 will also be released in multiple languages. Shivarajkumar was last seen in the recently released movie Bairagee, which is in cinemas now.