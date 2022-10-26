Genelia D’Souza shares first posters of Marathi debut Ved, pens emotional note

Actor Genelia D’Souza shared the first photos from her Marathi film Ved, which is directed by her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh. The film also features him in the lead role, going by the first posters. Genelia penned an emotional note in Marathi. In the posters, Riteish lights a cigarette, while Genelia looks rather pensive.

The tweet roughly translates to, “I was born in Maharashtra. After I started acting, I did films in different languages like Hindi-Tamil-Telugu. I got immense love from the audience there. I am making my Marathi film debut with Ritesh’s first directorial venture. Working in Marathi, I feel like I have come full circle.”

Riteish had announced the film last year, saying, “After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time. As I direct my first marathi film, i humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. वेड (Madness).” Genelia had written, “Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it.. And then this happened – My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful Co- Actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC. I would humbly request loads of blessings from each one of you, because films are always a journey and we would love if you could be on this journey with us.”

As a producer, Riteish Deshmukh has backed Marathi films such as Balak Palak, Lai Bhaari, Faster Fene. He made his acting debut in Marathi cinema with Lai Bhaari (2014), helmed by late Nishikant Kamat. Ved will release on December 30.