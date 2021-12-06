Gandhada Gudi teaser: Puneeth Rajkumar’s wildlife documentary is a visual treat

The teaser of the upcoming nature documentary starring late film icon Puneeth Rajkumar was released on Monday, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the actor’s mother Parvathamma Rajkumar. Billed as Puneeth’s dream project, the teaser promises a visual treat.

The documentary explores Karnataka’s jungles, picturesque beaches and underwater world. This documentary has been in the making for a long time as Puneeth teamed up with well-known wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS to take the walk through the woods of Karnataka. And the documentary is aptly titled Gandhada Gudi, which means the temple of sandalwoods. It was also the title of late acting legend Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 blockbuster, which was based on the importance of protecting the sanctity and the wealth of Karnataka’s jungles.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif all set to leave for Rajasthan ahead of rumoured wedding with Vicky Kaushal. Watch

“Appu’s dream, an incredible journey, a celebration of our land and it’s legend. It’s time for the return – “Gandhada Gudi” (sic),” tweeted Amoghavarsha, who won accolades for the 2019 natural documentary Wild Karnataka, which he made in collaboration with fellow wildlife filmmaker Kalyan Varma.

Gandhada Gudi was one of the various other projects that Puneeth was working on to cater to a wider audience outside his home state Karnataka. The film will be released in cinemas next year.