Vijay Kiragandur on Gandhada Gudi: ‘It is our chance to say thank you for the way Puneeth Rajkumar brightened our lives’

Late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar’s Gandhada Gudi, which is a docu-feature on Karnataka’s wildlife, is set to open in cinemas this Friday. On the eve of the film’s release, producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films wrote a heartfelt note requesting the audience to celebrate what he called as “Powerstar’s final adieu to the silver screen”.

“No one who knew Appu Sir will ever forget him. His joy for life transmitted where ever he took his smile and the sparkle in those unforgettable eyes. It is difficult to define his firebrand magic which he could generate and weave with his humility and that gracious smile (sic),” read Kiragandur’s statement.

The title Gandhada Gudi, which means the temple of sandalwoods, holds a special place in Kannada pop culture. It was the title of late acting legend Dr Rajkumar’s 1973 blockbuster, which also emphasised the importance of protecting the sanctity and the wealth of Karnataka’s jungles.

“On the eve of the release of our Powerstar’s final adieu to the silver screen, I call upon everyone to witness the Euphoria and to create that spellbound magic again, that our Appu Sir could. Let us celebrate our Powerstar, our Karnataka Ratna. Reminisce and relive those fond memories again in Gandhada Gudi,” Vijay Kiragandur added.

The trailer of Gandhada Gudi showed Puneeth Rajkumar trekking across the forests of Karnataka along with well-known wildlife filmmaker Amoghavarsha JS. The ‘Powerstar’ is also seen exploring the underwater biodiversity of coastal regions.

“With the release of Gandhada Gudi, it’s time to come again in Unison and celebrate the life of our beloved Appu Sir. It is our chance to say thank you for the way he brightened our lives and gave strength to many. We have all seen our Hero on screen, now is the time to witness The REAL HERO, his real-life emotions, laughter and a lot more. Come with your family, with your kids and let this be a moment of epochal change for our RajKumara. One Final time! (sic),” Kiragandur signed off.

Vijay Kiragandur’s Hombale Films is on a winning streak with back-to-back blockbusters including the KGF series, and the recently released Kantara.