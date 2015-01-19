G.V. Prakash’s next to go on floors Thursday

G.V. Prakash Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of his Tamil debut “Darling”, will start shooting for his next film “Trisha Illana Nayantara” Thursday.

“The principal shooting will start from Jan 22. Anandhi has been cast opposite Prakash, and both are expected to start shooting from the first schedule,” read a statement from the production house.

Prakash will also be composing tunes for the film, which will directed by debutant Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Cameo Films.

According to producer Jayakumar, “the moment Adhik narrated the script, I felt Prakash would be apt for the lead role. The success of his film ‘Darling’ has given us a lot of confidence”.

