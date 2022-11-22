Kantara crosses Rs 400 cr mark worldwide: From Yash’s KGF 2 to Rishab Shetty’s sleeper hit, 5 of the top 6 earners of this year are from South India

There has been an ongoing debate since late last year about how Bollywood films have not had a great time at the box office, with south films doing incredibly well in comparison. So much so, that in fact most of the top performing releases this year have been southern films. Here is a quick look at the top six Indian hits at the box office so far (worldwide) as per IMDb.

KGF: Chapter 2 — Rs 1235.2 crore

This Prashanth Neel directorial has done a massive business at the box office, minting a whopping Rs 1235.2 crore worldwide. The Kannada film stars Yash in the lead who charts his success in the kolar gold fields and ends up becoming a force to reckon with. Apart from Yash, KGF 2 also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty in pivotal roles.

RRR — Rs 1135.8 crore

This SS Rajamouli-helmed blockbuster sees Telugu stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun as freedom fighters who unite in the face of British colonialism. The movie also featured cameos by the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. RRR ended up earning a jaw-dropping figure of Rs 1135.8 crore at the box office, to the surprise of nobody. Rajamouli is known for directing record-breaking films like the Baahubali franchise. In fact, RRR continues to mint money at an overwhelming rate as it recently saw a release in Japan, and has been doing exceptionally well there as well. Rajamouli is in the middle of an Oscar campaign for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 — Rs 500 crore

The Mani Ratnam directorial is a rooted movie that primarily revolves around the upheavals within the Chola dynasty down south. PS 1 minted an impressive Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The movie marked the comeback of beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the movies, who was last seen in the 2018 release Fanney Khan. Apart from Aishwarya, PS 1 also starred Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Trisha and Karthi among others.

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva — Rs 430 crore

The only Hindi movie to feature in this top six listicle of Indian hits at this year’s box office, the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt film successfully made a mark with its impressive CGI and interesting premise. The Ayan Mukerji movie minted Rs 430 crore at the worldwide box office. Brahmastra also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

Vikram — Rs 424.9 crore

This Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi, earned Rs 424.9 crore at the worldwide box office. The crime thriller was applauded for its action choreography and performances.

Kantara — Rs 400 crore

Starring Rishab Shetty, who also directed the feature, Kantara essentially posed the nature vs man conflict at the heart of its plot, while showcasing Karnataka’s beauty and throwing light on some of its ancient cultures and rituals. Kantara has grossed an astounding Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office.

(The figures are as per last week’s count and are subject to change).