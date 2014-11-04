Friendship with Soori helps us bond on screen: Vemal

Vemal and Soori’s latest Tamil comedy ‘Oru Oorla Rendu Raja’ is slated for release Friday.

Actor Vemal credits his long-time friendship with co-actor Soori for their on screen camaraderie. The duo’s latest Tamil comedy ‘Oru Oorla Rendu Raja’ is slated for release Friday.

“Soori and I are great friends, and then actors. Our friendship helps us bond on screen and that’s why our pair is a hit. In ‘Oru Oorlaa’, we’ve enjoyed working again and audiences are sure going to love our combo,” Vemal told IANS.

This is the fifth time Vemal and Soori have teamed up after ‘Kalavani’, ‘Vaagai Sooda Vaa’, ‘Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga’, ‘Desingu Raja’ and ‘Pullivaal’.

It’s their friendship that landed them an opportunity to work together in ‘Oru Oorla Rendu Raja’. “We play best friends in the film. Director Kannan felt who else besides us, who are great friends in real life, could do justice to the roles. That’s why he cast us and I think we’ve lived up to his expectations,” he said.

Vemal is currently busy working on the film ‘Anjalai’. He has two more projects in the offing.

