Five timeless films that bring Rabindranath Tagore’s stories to life

On this Rabindra Jayanti, we revisit five films that bring Rabindranath Tagore’s unforgettable stories to life on screen.

By Seekriti Saha

Nobel laureate, poet, philosopher, and the cultural soul of Bengal, Rabindranath Tagore created a literary universe marked by emotional depth and moral complexity. On Tagore’s 164th birth anniversary, we revisit films adapted from his stories that bring the world of late 19th and early 20th-century Bengal vividly to life.

Charulata

A Still from Charulata. A Still from Charulata.

Charulata is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s Nastanirh (The Broken Nest). Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece follows a restless, lonesome and intellectual woman named Charu who is trapped in a gilded late 19th century Calcutta home. Ray’s artistic lens not only captures the essence of the novella but also the audience’s heart. Charu is often seen drifting through her house and the garden while peering through the iconic lorgnettes into the world outside. Madhabi Mukherjee’s performance is devastatingly delightful.