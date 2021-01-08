Five key takeaways from KGF 2 teaser

The teaser of Yash’s upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2 was released in a rush on Thursday following its leak, just hours before its official launch. Not all leaks are bad as some come as a blessing in disguise. For example, Dhanush’s “Why This Kolaveri Di”. A rough cut of the song was leaked on YouTube forcing the makers to officially release the full recording. And, as they say, rest is history. But, for KGF 2, that does not seem to be the case. The leak has massively inconvenienced the makers by upsetting their publicity strategy and forcing their hand in unceremoniously releasing the teaser.

KGF 2 teaser was supposed to release on Friday, coinciding with the birthday celebration of Yash. But, the fans of the franchise were in for an early treat. The teaser was a real show-stopper. It actually exceeded the expectations in terms of scale and ambition.

Here are five key takeaways from the KGF 2 teaser:

KGF 1 was just an appetizer

The teaser makes it clear that the success of KGF: Chapter 1 has allowed the makers to scale up the production. It looks very ambitious in terms of visuals. Director Prashanth Neel has doubled down on his taste for apocalyptic-esque style and dark smoky colour palette in the sequel, giving it a majestic look and feel.

Adheera is coming

Stories are no fun without a strong antagonist. In KGF 1, Rocky almost had it easy in the villain department. He did not face a lot of trouble in taking down Garuda. But, that is not likely to be the case in the sequel. The plot thickens with the arrival of Adheera, who is Garuda’s uncle. We know that he had promised his elder brother that as long as Garuda is alive, he won’t desire to control the gold mines of Kolar. Now that Garuda is out of the equation, Adheera will come with all his might to take over the mines from the hands of Rocky.

The plot

Prashanth Neel has also kept the sequel rooted by sticking to the core plot idea. He has not moved away from the main emotion in an effort to make a fan-pleasing action drama. Rocky’s hunger for amassing power and wealth is still fuelled by the promise he made to his mother. The teaser begins with Rocky’s promise to his dying mother. And what follows is the glimpse of the havoc that he creates to keep that promise.

Sanjay Dutt





The magnetic screen presence of Sanjay Dutt is no surprise. He has to put in little effort to make his presence felt in a movie. Even though we don’t get to see much of him in the teaser, knowing that he is the film, creates a lot of anticipation. Make no mistake, KGF 2 is a war movie fought among the people atop the food chain. And Sanjay Dutt styled like a Viking warrior with his sword drawn out, only adds to the excitement.

Slow-motion



Prashanth Neel’s penchant for slow-motion shots is no secret. He revels in creating whistle-worthy cinematic moments, and that has been clear since his debut movie, Ugramm. If the teaser is anything to go by, we will have many slow-motion shots in the movie, giving the audience enough space and time to enjoy every moment of the brilliant world that Prashanth has so skillfully crafted.