Filmmaker Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness

Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, died at a state-run hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 71.

Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, they said.

A senior doctor at the hospital said Raja Sen’s condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.

“He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support,” the doctor said.

Raja Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital following an injury to his lower back. His condition deteriorated during treatment, and he subsequently developed lung and cardiac complications. He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he later developed kidney-related complications, the sources said.