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Filmmaker Raja Sen dies at 71 after prolonged illness
Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, died on Sunday following prolonged illness. He was 71.
Veteran Bengali filmmaker Raja Sen, best known for his National Award-winning film Damu, died at a state-run hospital here on Sunday following prolonged illness, sources at the medical establishment said. He was 71.
Sen was undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital for multiple health complications and was on ventilator support, they said.
A senior doctor at the hospital said Raja Sen’s condition had deteriorated considerably in the last few days after he developed complications involving his lungs, heart and kidneys.
“He had multiple complications and his condition remained critical despite treatment. He was on ventilator support,” the doctor said.
Raja Sen had initially been admitted to a private hospital following an injury to his lower back. His condition deteriorated during treatment, and he subsequently developed lung and cardiac complications. He was shifted to SSKM Hospital on Monday, where he later developed kidney-related complications, the sources said.
The filmmaker’s death has cast a pall of gloom over the Bengali film and television industry, in which he had worked for several decades.
Raja Sen made his feature film debut with Damu in 1996. The film went on to win the National Film Award for Best Children’s Film.
During his long career, Sen directed several feature films, television serials and documentaries.
His films included Atmiyo Swajan, Desh, Debipaksha, Krishnakant er will, Laboratory and Maya Mridanga. His 2002 film ‘Desh’ featured Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.
Raja Sen also made documentaries on several prominent personalities and cultural figures, including Rabindra Sangeet exponent Suchitra Mitra.
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