Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad passes away

Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad, hailed as one of the most progressive artistes in the Gujarati film industry, has passed away in Kolkata after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 49.

Ashish was in the city to ring in his son’s birthday. He died in his sleep on Monday, his music composer-friend Nishith Mehta told Ahmedabad Mirror.

“He suffered a massive cardiac stroke at 3:50 pm in his sleep. The family’s planning to bring him back to Ahmedabad,” said Mehta, who has known Kakkad for two decades.

Ashish Kakkad was known for his directorial ventures Better Half (2010) and Mission Mummy (2016). As an actor, he was most notably seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in 2013.