Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad passes away

Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad, hailed as one of the most progressive artistes in the Gujarati film industry, has passed away in Kolkata after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. He was 49.
Ashish was in the city to ring in his son’s birthday. He died in his sleep on Monday, his music composer-friend Nishith Mehta told Ahmedabad Mirror.
“He suffered a massive cardiac stroke at 3:50 pm in his sleep. The family’s planning to bring him back to Ahmedabad,” said Mehta, who has known Kakkad for two decades.
Ashish Kakkad was known for his directorial ventures Better Half (2010) and Mission Mummy (2016). As an actor, he was most notably seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che! in 2013.
View this post on Instagram
માતૃભાષાનું ગૌરવ કરતી ફિલ્મ બનાવનાર, ‘મિશન મમ્મી’ ના ડિરેક્ટર… નવી પેઢીની ગુજરાતી ફિલ્મોના યુગના પાયામાં ‘બેટર હાફ’ નામની પહેલી ઈંટ મૂકનાર ફિલ્મ મેકર… આશિયાસ્પદ, જાતે બનાવેલા વ્યંજનો અને મોર્નિગ વોકના સરસ અવલોકનો શેર કરનાર વિચારક… ‘મોગલી બલ્લુુ ટુનાક ટુમ ટુમ’ નાટક માં કરેલી મજા! અદ્ભુત અવાજ! અદ્ભુત બેરીટોન! અનેક વોઈસઓવર્સ! આશિષ કક્કડ કોઈ દિવસ નહીં હોય – આ વિચાર મન સ્વીકારી જ નથી શકતું. કેટલું લઈ જશે આ વર્ષ? P.s સંગીતકાર નિશિત મહેતાએ મિશન મમ્મી વખતે ઝીલેલી ક્ષણ. કેટલા ખુશ હતાં આશિષભાઈ…આશિષભાઈએ મને એ ફિલ્મમાં માતૃભાષા સંવર્ધન માટેની તક આપી એ બદલ હું એમનો આભારી. અને ’બેટર હાફ’માં પહેલી વાર પ્લેબેક સીંગીગનો અનુભવ અને કોન્ફીડન્સ અપાવનાર પણ આશિષભાઈ. @ashish_kakkad @nishithmehtaofficial
A post shared by Mirchi Dhvanit (@dhvanitthaker) on Nov 2, 2020 at 10:10am PST
Dhvanit Thaker, who starred in Mission Mummy, took to Instagram to remember Ashish Kakkad.
