Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu calls Rishab Shetty’s Kantara ‘poorly made, regressive film’

Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu has panned Rishab Shetty's blockbuster film Kantara.

KantaraKantara is helmed by Rishab Shetty.

Filmmaker Abhiroop Basu has kicked up a storm by expressing his strong opinion about the latest Kannada hit Kantara. While Kantara has found wide acceptance across the country, Abhiroop is among the few who have expressed a contrarian opinion about the film. He has used several adjectives to dismiss the movie.

“I feel it’s a mockery of anyone’s intelligence. Poorly made, regressive, loud, replete with tropes, no real character to root for, so called plot twists appear dishonest and merely serve as gimmicks. The protagonist’s redemption arc is laughable and by the time the film reaches the much talked about climax, I am not really interested anymore,” the filmmaker told Times Of India.

Kantara had a quiet release last month in cinemas. The film was overshadowed by director Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1. However, backed by good word of mouth, it became a sensational hit at the box office nationwide. The film was later dubbed in all major Indian languages and is doing extraordinary business everywhere. The movie’s worldwide gross so far stands at over Rs 200 crore.

Kantara is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role. One of the main reasons for the film’s success is Rishab’s electrifying performance in the climax.

In the meantime, Kantara is also facing allegations of plagiarism. Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge has accused the makers of copying their song “Navarasam”.

