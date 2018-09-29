Filmfare Awards Marathi 2018 winners list: Sonali Kulkarni wins Best Actress, Mithila Palkar bags Best Debut Female

Jio Filmfare Marathi Awards’ fourth installment was held recently in Mumbai where the year’s best films and performances took home the prestigious award. Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Kaccha Limbu, the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) was bagged by Amey Wagh for Muramba. The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon noted musician Hridayanath Mangeshkar for his contribution to the field of music. Digital star Mithila Palkar won the Best Debut (Female) for her performance in Muramba.
Here’s the complete list of winners from the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2018:
Best Film: Kaccha Limbu
Best Film (Critics): Halal
Best Director: Prasad Oak for Kaccha Limbu
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Amey Wagh for Muramba
Best Actor (Critics): Shashank Shende for Ringan
Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Sonali Kulkarni for Kaccha Limbu
Best Actress (Critics): Iravati Harshe for Kaasav
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Girish Kulkarni for Faster Fene
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Chinmayee Sumeet for Muramba
Best Music Album: Mandar Apte, Nilesh Moharir, Avinash – Vishwajeet for Ti Saddhya Kay Karte
Best Lyrics: Sandeep Khare – Maze Aai Baba for Kaccha Limbu
Best Playback Singer (Male): Adarsh Shinde for Ringan
Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Kuber for Muramba
Lifetime Achievement Award: Hridayanath Mangeshkar
Best Debut Director: Varun Narvekar for Muramba and Makarand Mane for Ringan
Best Debut (Male): Abhinay Berde for Ti Saddhya Kay Karte
Best Debut (Female): Mithila Palkar for Muramba
Best Story: Makarand Mane for Ringan
Best Screenplay: Kshitij Patwardhan for Faster Fene
Best Dialogue: Varun Narvekar for Muramba
Best Editing: Faisal Mahadik And Imran Mahadik for Faster Fene
Best Cinematography: Amalendu Chaudhary for Hampi
Best Choreography: Phulwa Khamkar for Apne Hi Rang Main
Best Background Score: Utkarsh Dhotekar, Ranjan Pattnayak and Tony Basumatary for Lapachhapi
Best Sound Design: Baylon Fonseca for Manjha
Best Production Design: Nikhil Kovale for Faster Fene
Best Costume: Vikram Phadnis for Hrudayantar
