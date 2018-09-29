Filmfare Awards Marathi 2018 winners list: Sonali Kulkarni wins Best Actress, Mithila Palkar bags Best Debut Female

Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actress award, while Mithila Palkar bagged the Best Female Debut award Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actress award, while Mithila Palkar bagged the Best Female Debut award

Jio Filmfare Marathi Awards’ fourth installment was held recently in Mumbai where the year’s best films and performances took home the prestigious award. Sonali Kulkarni won the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Kaccha Limbu, the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) was bagged by Amey Wagh for Muramba. The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred upon noted musician Hridayanath Mangeshkar for his contribution to the field of music. Digital star Mithila Palkar won the Best Debut (Female) for her performance in Muramba.

Here’s the complete list of winners from the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2018:

Best Film: Kaccha Limbu

Best Film (Critics): Halal

Best Director: Prasad Oak for Kaccha Limbu

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male): Amey Wagh for Muramba

Best Actor (Critics): Shashank Shende for Ringan

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female): Sonali Kulkarni for Kaccha Limbu

Best Actress (Critics): Iravati Harshe for Kaasav

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Male): Girish Kulkarni for Faster Fene

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Female): Chinmayee Sumeet for Muramba

Best Music Album: Mandar Apte, Nilesh Moharir, Avinash – Vishwajeet for Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

Best Lyrics: Sandeep Khare – Maze Aai Baba for Kaccha Limbu

Best Playback Singer (Male): Adarsh Shinde for Ringan

Best Playback Singer (Female): Anuradha Kuber for Muramba

Lifetime Achievement Award: Hridayanath Mangeshkar

Best Debut Director: Varun Narvekar for Muramba and Makarand Mane for Ringan

Best Debut (Male): Abhinay Berde for Ti Saddhya Kay Karte

Best Debut (Female): Mithila Palkar for Muramba

Best Story: Makarand Mane for Ringan

Best Screenplay: Kshitij Patwardhan for Faster Fene

Best Dialogue: Varun Narvekar for Muramba

Best Editing: Faisal Mahadik And Imran Mahadik for Faster Fene

Best Cinematography: Amalendu Chaudhary for Hampi

Best Choreography: Phulwa Khamkar for Apne Hi Rang Main

Best Background Score: Utkarsh Dhotekar, Ranjan Pattnayak and Tony Basumatary for Lapachhapi

Best Sound Design: Baylon Fonseca for Manjha

Best Production Design: Nikhil Kovale for Faster Fene

Best Costume: Vikram Phadnis for Hrudayantar

