Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 Winners list: Ata Thambaycha Naay dominates with 6 trophies

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 celebrated the best of Marathi cinema, with Ata Thambaycha Naay emerging as the biggest winner of the night.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readBengaluruAug 7, 2026 09:16 AM IST
Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 WinnersThe Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 honoured the finest talents in Marathi cinema at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai.
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The Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 brought together the biggest names from the Marathi film industry to celebrate outstanding achievements in cinema. The glittering ceremony honoured excellence across acting, direction, music and technical categories, with Ata Thambaycha Naay! emerging as the biggest winner of the night after securing six wins.

The film Ata Thambaycha Naay! won the coveted Best Film award, while Shivraj Waichal was recognised as Best Director for the same project.

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Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar clinched the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Dashavatar. In the female lead category, both Amruta Subhash (Jarann) and Hruta Durgule (Aarpar) shared top honours, making it one of the standout moments of the ceremony.

Apart from the headline awards, Ata Thambaycha Naay! also dominated the music and playback categories, while Gondhal, Sthal – A Match and Dashavatar earned recognition in several technical and critics’ awards, highlighting the diversity of Marathi cinema over the past year.

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026: Major Winners

Best Film
Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Director
Shivraj Waichal – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Film (Critics’)
Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match
Rohan Parashuram Kanawade – Sabar Bonda

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Dilip Prabhavalkar – Dashavatar

Best Actor (Critics’)
Bhushaan Manoj – Sabar Bonda
Taranath Khiratkar – Sthal – A Match

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash – Jarann
Hruta Durgule – Aarpar

Best Actress (Critics’)
Nandini Chikte – Sthal – A Match

Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Siddharth Jadhav – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Supporting Actress (Female)
Anita Date – Jarann

Best Music Album
Gulraj Singh & Saurabh Bhalerao – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Lyrics
Manoj Yadav – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)

Best Playback Singer (Male)
Ajay Gogavale – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)

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Best Playback Singer (Female)
Nihira Joshi Deshpande – Chal Re Mana Jaau (Ata Thambaycha Naay!)

Best Story
Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match

Best Screenplay
Santosh Davakhar – Gondhal

Best Dialogue
Shivraj Waichal, Omkar Gokhale & Arvind Jagtap – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Background Score
Ilaiyaraaja – Gondhal

Best Sound Design
Jayesh Dhakan – Gondhal

Best Cinematography
Amlendu Choudhary – Gondhal

Best Production Design
Sanjeev Rane – Dashavatar

Best Editing
Abhijit Deshpande – Sthal – A Match

Best Costume Design
Sachin Lovalekar – Dashavatar

Best Choreography
Stanley D’Costa – Takumba (April May 99)

Best Debut Director
Subodh Khanolkar – Dashavatar
Rohan Mapuskar – April May 99

Best Debut Male
Kunal Shukla – Teen Paayanchya Ghoda
Nishad Bhoir – Gondhal

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Best Debut Female
Sajiri Joshi – April May 99
Ishita Deshmukh – Gondhal

Best Make-up
Rohit Mahadik – Dashavatar

Best Child Artist
Krish More – Khalid Ka Shivaji

Lifetime Achievement Award
Rajdutt

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