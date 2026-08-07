Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 Winners list: Ata Thambaycha Naay dominates with 6 trophies

The Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 brought together the biggest names from the Marathi film industry to celebrate outstanding achievements in cinema. The glittering ceremony honoured excellence across acting, direction, music and technical categories, with Ata Thambaycha Naay! emerging as the biggest winner of the night after securing six wins.

The film Ata Thambaycha Naay! won the coveted Best Film award, while Shivraj Waichal was recognised as Best Director for the same project.

A star-studded moment with Siddharth Jadhav , Aaditya Kothari, and Varsha Usgaonkar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026. Co Powered By:

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Maliban India In Association with: @VIJOHNGROUP #FilmfareAwardsMarathi2026… pic.twitter.com/LCY6ggTVVy — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026

Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar clinched the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Dashavatar. In the female lead category, both Amruta Subhash (Jarann) and Hruta Durgule (Aarpar) shared top honours, making it one of the standout moments of the ceremony.

Apart from the headline awards, Ata Thambaycha Naay! also dominated the music and playback categories, while Gondhal, Sthal – A Match and Dashavatar earned recognition in several technical and critics’ awards, highlighting the diversity of Marathi cinema over the past year.

Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026: Major Winners

Best Film

Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Director

Shivraj Waichal – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Film (Critics’)

Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match

Rohan Parashuram Kanawade – Sabar Bonda

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Dilip Prabhavalkar – Dashavatar

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) goes to Dilip Prabhavalkar for Dashavatar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026. Co Powered By:

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Best Actor (Critics’)

Bhushaan Manoj – Sabar Bonda

Taranath Khiratkar – Sthal – A Match

Congratulations! The Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics’) goes to Nandini Chikte for Sthal- A Match at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026. Co Powered By:

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Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Amruta Subhash – Jarann

Hruta Durgule – Aarpar

Best Actress (Critics’)

Nandini Chikte – Sthal – A Match

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Siddharth Jadhav – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

A star-studded moment with Siddharth Jadhav , Aaditya Kothari, and Varsha Usgaonkar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026. Co Powered By:

Samrat India@ManforceIndia @RelianceDigital

Maliban India In Association with: @VIJOHNGROUP #FilmfareAwardsMarathi2026… pic.twitter.com/LCY6ggTVVy — Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026

Best Supporting Actress (Female)

Anita Date – Jarann

Best Music Album

Gulraj Singh & Saurabh Bhalerao – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Lyrics

Manoj Yadav – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Ajay Gogavale – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)

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Best Playback Singer (Female)

Nihira Joshi Deshpande – Chal Re Mana Jaau (Ata Thambaycha Naay!)

Best Story

Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match

Best Screenplay

Santosh Davakhar – Gondhal

Best Dialogue

Shivraj Waichal, Omkar Gokhale & Arvind Jagtap – Ata Thambaycha Naay!

Best Background Score

Ilaiyaraaja – Gondhal

Best Sound Design

Jayesh Dhakan – Gondhal

Best Cinematography

Amlendu Choudhary – Gondhal

Best Production Design

Sanjeev Rane – Dashavatar

Best Editing

Abhijit Deshpande – Sthal – A Match

Best Costume Design

Sachin Lovalekar – Dashavatar

Best Choreography

Stanley D’Costa – Takumba (April May 99)

Best Debut Director

Subodh Khanolkar – Dashavatar

Rohan Mapuskar – April May 99

Best Debut Male

Kunal Shukla – Teen Paayanchya Ghoda

Nishad Bhoir – Gondhal

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Best Debut Female

Sajiri Joshi – April May 99

Ishita Deshmukh – Gondhal

Best Make-up

Rohit Mahadik – Dashavatar

Best Child Artist

Krish More – Khalid Ka Shivaji

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rajdutt