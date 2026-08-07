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Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 Winners list: Ata Thambaycha Naay dominates with 6 trophies
Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 celebrated the best of Marathi cinema, with Ata Thambaycha Naay emerging as the biggest winner of the night.
The Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026 brought together the biggest names from the Marathi film industry to celebrate outstanding achievements in cinema. The glittering ceremony honoured excellence across acting, direction, music and technical categories, with Ata Thambaycha Naay! emerging as the biggest winner of the night after securing six wins.
The film Ata Thambaycha Naay! won the coveted Best Film award, while Shivraj Waichal was recognised as Best Director for the same project.
A star-studded moment with Siddharth Jadhav , Aaditya Kothari, and Varsha Usgaonkar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026.
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In Association with: @VIJOHNGROUP #FilmfareAwardsMarathi2026… pic.twitter.com/LCY6ggTVVy
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026
Veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar clinched the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for Dashavatar. In the female lead category, both Amruta Subhash (Jarann) and Hruta Durgule (Aarpar) shared top honours, making it one of the standout moments of the ceremony.
Apart from the headline awards, Ata Thambaycha Naay! also dominated the music and playback categories, while Gondhal, Sthal – A Match and Dashavatar earned recognition in several technical and critics’ awards, highlighting the diversity of Marathi cinema over the past year.
Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026: Major Winners
Best Film
Ata Thambaycha Naay!
Best Director
Shivraj Waichal – Ata Thambaycha Naay!
Best Film (Critics’)
Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match
Rohan Parashuram Kanawade – Sabar Bonda
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Dilip Prabhavalkar – Dashavatar
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) goes to Dilip Prabhavalkar for Dashavatar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026.
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Samrat India@ManforceIndia @RelianceDigital
Maliban India
In Association with:@VIJOHNGROUP… pic.twitter.com/B4QgRv9MkF
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026
Best Actor (Critics’)
Bhushaan Manoj – Sabar Bonda
Taranath Khiratkar – Sthal – A Match
Congratulations!
The Filmfare Award for Best Actress (Critics’) goes to Nandini Chikte for Sthal- A Match at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026.
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Samrat India@ManforceIndia @RelianceDigital
Maliban India
In Association with: @dragarwalseye… pic.twitter.com/mOR7RbcPhf
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Amruta Subhash – Jarann
Hruta Durgule – Aarpar
Best Actress (Critics’)
Nandini Chikte – Sthal – A Match
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Siddharth Jadhav – Ata Thambaycha Naay!
A star-studded moment with Siddharth Jadhav , Aaditya Kothari, and Varsha Usgaonkar at the Filmfare Awards Marathi 2026.
Co Powered By:
Samrat India@ManforceIndia @RelianceDigital
Maliban India
In Association with: @VIJOHNGROUP #FilmfareAwardsMarathi2026… pic.twitter.com/LCY6ggTVVy
— Filmfare (@filmfare) August 6, 2026
Best Supporting Actress (Female)
Anita Date – Jarann
Best Music Album
Gulraj Singh & Saurabh Bhalerao – Ata Thambaycha Naay!
Best Lyrics
Manoj Yadav – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Ajay Gogavale – Ata Thambaycha Naay! (Title Track)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Nihira Joshi Deshpande – Chal Re Mana Jaau (Ata Thambaycha Naay!)
Best Story
Jayant Digambar Somalkar – Sthal – A Match
Best Screenplay
Santosh Davakhar – Gondhal
Best Dialogue
Shivraj Waichal, Omkar Gokhale & Arvind Jagtap – Ata Thambaycha Naay!
Best Background Score
Ilaiyaraaja – Gondhal
Best Sound Design
Jayesh Dhakan – Gondhal
Best Cinematography
Amlendu Choudhary – Gondhal
Best Production Design
Sanjeev Rane – Dashavatar
Best Editing
Abhijit Deshpande – Sthal – A Match
Best Costume Design
Sachin Lovalekar – Dashavatar
Best Choreography
Stanley D’Costa – Takumba (April May 99)
Best Debut Director
Subodh Khanolkar – Dashavatar
Rohan Mapuskar – April May 99
Best Debut Male
Kunal Shukla – Teen Paayanchya Ghoda
Nishad Bhoir – Gondhal
Best Debut Female
Sajiri Joshi – April May 99
Ishita Deshmukh – Gondhal
Best Make-up
Rohit Mahadik – Dashavatar
Best Child Artist
Krish More – Khalid Ka Shivaji
Lifetime Achievement Award
Rajdutt
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