10 feel good Marathi movies to watch online during self isolation

We are stuck at home, we want to stay indoors to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Since it is the weekend and you will need more ways than one to keep yourself entertained, we made you this list of 10 feel good Marathi movies to watch because we all need a bit of cheer in these uncertain times

Here’s the list of films you can stream online:

1. Mogara Phulala: Amazon Prime

Swappnil Joshi and Sai Deodhar’s Mogara Phulala, directed by National Award winning filmmaker, Srabanti Deodhar, is one of those sweet romantic dramas that rarely get made today. The innocence of Swappnil’s character and vulnerabilities of Sai’s character make for a beautiful love story.

The film released in 2019 and opened to warm reviews. The film’s story is simple, maybe too simple for today’s cinegoers, but when you are sitting home and need less drama and more smiles, this film will make for a good watch.

2. Anandi Gopal – ZEE5

When you are looking for some inspiration on a not very cloudy but on a day of self-isolation, go and watch this gem of a movie Anandi Gopal, starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and Bhagyashree Milind.

The story of this 2019 film revolves around the life and journey of Anandibai Gopalrao Joshi, one of the first Indian female doctors. In times when we should be celebrating and thanking doctors and healthcare workers, this movie will help to generate empathy towards these health care workers on line of duty, making you feel good at the end of the day.

3. Baba: Amazon Prime

One of the most famous Marathi films of 2019, this Sanjay Dutt production is the story of a child and his adoptive parents who are hearing and talking impaired. Deepak Dobrial’s delightful performance will grip you. The simple village life, the strong bond of family ties, and the message to enjoy the simple pleasures in life will make sure your isolated time leaves you emotionally enriched.

4. Bucket List: Netflix and Sony LIV

Bucket List will give you wings to fly. The film stars Madhuri Dixit in her Marathi debut, along with Renuka Shahane and Sumeet Raghavan. It is a liberating film where a middle aged woman decides to check off all the unfinished wishes and ambitions of her twenty year old heart. Madhuri’s sparkling performance in this film will definitely bring a smile on your face often.

5. Chumbak: Jio TV

Chumbak is a sweet film with Swanand Kirkire playing the protagonist, Prasanna – a middle aged mentally challenged man. Prasanna is so innocent that you will not be able to help but feel mushy. Akshay Kumar presented this film because he found the film to be “honest and pure”, and that exactly how you will end up feeling to after watching this film while you isolate yourself to stay safe and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

6. Half Ticket: Amazon Prime

Half Ticket, directed by Shamit Kakkad is a film that subtly showcases the class divide in our society, but through the innocence of two boys who desire a slice of pizza. The film showcases how one can be happy in the simplest of times. The boys’ quest to earn enough money to buy just a pizza pie is heartwarming, and at the same time their enthusiasm to achieve their goal is infectious.

7. Ringan: Netflix

Ringan is a heartwarming story of a father and son who tackle some of the most difficult situations to stay strong and survive. It is a story of love which implores you to find satisfaction and happiness is the small things.

8. Muramba: Netflix, Sony LIV and YouTube

A film by Varun Narvekar, Muramba is quintessentially a modern age family drama which will hold all members of your family equally.

While the film’s main story is about this young couple, Alok and Indu, played by Amey Wagh and Mithila Palkar, who have been in a relationship for three years, and decide to part ways. The better segment of the story is how Alok’s parents, played by Sachin Khedekar and Chinmayi Sumit, come in terms with the changing dynamics of modern relationships.

9. Double Seat: ZEE5

Double Seat, the Mukta Barve and Ankush Choudhary starrer starts off as a soft romantic film that will make your heart beat for your loved one, and ends up becoming a story of triumph,and chasing a dream. The film showcases a newly married middle class couple struggling to find some alone time and space in their tiny family house in Mumbai. And, how their plight gives them courage to dream big.

It is easily one of the best pick-me-up modern Marathi film made. It is a story of facing your own fears and challenges and finding light at the end of the tunnel.

10. Killa: Netflix and Zee5

A true coming of age film, Killa is a story of an eleven year old boy who has recently lost his father and has to adjust to a new life in a new city with his mother. The film will put you on self discovery mode and you will end up feeling calm and serene with how this boy’s embarks upon a journey that changes his life.

