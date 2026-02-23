Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong wins Best Children’s & Family Film award at BAFTA 2026
The Manipuri-language film Boong beat Zootopia 2, Arco and Lilo & Stich to win the award in the Best Children’s & Family Film category.
Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ critically acclaimed movie Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.
The Manipuri-language film beat Zootopia 2, Arco and Lilo & Stich to win the award in the Best Children’s & Family Film category.
Director Lakshmipriya Devi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Alan McAlex received the award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.
Boong, starring Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam Ningthoujam and Angom Sanamatum in pivotal roles, premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It has also been screened at the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, among others.
According to the makers, Boong “revolves around a little boy who plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. He believes that bringing his absentee father back home would be the most meaningful present. The search for his father disintegrates his world but culminates in an unexpected gift.”
See full list of winners at the 79th British Academy Film Awards:
Best Film – One Battle After Another
Outstanding British Film – Hamnet
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – My Father’s Shadow
Best Film Not in the English Language – Sentimental Value
Best Documentary – Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Animated Film – Zootopia 2
Best Children’s & Family Film – Boong
Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay – Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay – One Battle After Another
Best Leading Actress – Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Leading Actor – Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best Casting – I Swear
Best Cinematography – One Battle After Another
Best Editing – One Battle After Another
Best Costume Design – Frankenstein
Best Makeup & Hair – Frankenstein
Best Original Score – Sinners
Best Production Design – Frankenstein
Best Sound – F1
Best Special Visual Effects – Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best British Short Animation – Two Black Boys in Paradise
Best British Short Film – This Is Endometriosis
EE Rising Star Award – Robert Aramayo
