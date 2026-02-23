Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong wins Best Children’s & Family Film award at BAFTA 2026

The Manipuri-language film Boong beat Zootopia 2, Arco and Lilo & Stich to win the award in the Best Children’s & Family Film category.

Boong Team at BAFTA 2026Alan McAlex, from left, Farhan Akhtar, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with the award for children's & family film for Boong at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ critically acclaimed movie Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Alan McAlex received the award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Also Read – Alia Bhatt dazzles at BAFTA 2026 red carpet, calls daughter Raha is her inspiration

Boong, starring Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam Ningthoujam and Angom Sanamatum in pivotal roles, premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It has also been screened at the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, among others.

According to the makers, Boong “revolves around a little boy who plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. He believes that bringing his absentee father back home would be the most meaningful present. The search for his father disintegrates his world but culminates in an unexpected gift.”

See full list of winners at the 79th British Academy Film Awards:

Best Film – One Battle After Another

Outstanding British Film – Hamnet

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer – My Father’s Shadow

Best Film Not in the English Language – Sentimental Value

Best Documentary – Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Animated Film – Zootopia 2

Best Children’s & Family Film – Boong

Best Director – Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay – Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay – One Battle After Another

Best Leading Actress – Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Leading Actor – Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Best Supporting Actress – Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Supporting Actor – Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Casting – I Swear

Best Cinematography – One Battle After Another

Best Editing – One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design – Frankenstein

Best Makeup & Hair – Frankenstein

Best Original Score – Sinners

Best Production Design – Frankenstein

Best Sound – F1

Best Special Visual Effects – Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best British Short Animation – Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film – This Is Endometriosis

EE Rising Star Award – Robert Aramayo

