Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong wins Best Children’s & Family Film award at BAFTA 2026

Alan McAlex, from left, Farhan Akhtar, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with the award for children's & family film for Boong at the 79th British Academy Film Awards. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Excel Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment and Suitable Pictures’ critically acclaimed movie Boong won the Best Children’s & Family Film award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards on Sunday.

The Manipuri-language film beat Zootopia 2, Arco and Lilo & Stich to win the award in the Best Children’s & Family Film category.

Director Lakshmipriya Devi, producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Alan McAlex received the award at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony held at the Royal Festival Hall in London.

Boong, starring Gugun Kipgen, Bala Hijam Ningthoujam and Angom Sanamatum in pivotal roles, premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. It has also been screened at the Warsaw International Film Festival 2024, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2025, among others.