Thursday, Oct 20, 2022

Fan asks if Rishab Shetty is leaving Kannada cinema after pan-Indian success of Kantara. Here’s his reply

Rishab Shetty is next teaming up with Telugu producer Allu Aravind for a film. So, a fan asked in the actor-director is leaving the Kannada industry as well.

Rishab Shetty in KantaraRishab Shetty in Kantara

After KGF, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is the latest pan-Indian hit that has brought spotlight on Kannada cinema. Naturally, Rishab Shetty has turned out to be the next bankable star. Not just in the Kannada cinema, the actor-filmmaker is in demand in other industries as well. Telugu producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, revealed that he is teaming up with Rishab for a film at the success bash of Kantara.

When the news broke on Twitter, a fan wondered if Rishab Shetty is leaving Kannada cinema for work in other industries. He tweeted, “So
@shetty_rishab also leaving kannada industry, okay. (sic)” Replying to the fan, Rishab tweeted in Kannada saying that he would never do that. Here is the exchange:

At the event, Rishab Shetty revealed that he has no plans of making a sequel to Kantara, and has decided to go on a break.

Meanwhile, Kantara is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film surpassed the record of Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to become the third-highest Kannada grosser ever. The film has raked in about Rs 170 crore from the worldwide box office collection. The Hindi and Tamil dubbed versions are also running successfully despite facing competition from films like Ponniyin Selvan 1.

ALSO READ |Kantara box office collection: Rishab Shetty’s film overtakes Kiccha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona, is now third-highest grossing Kannada film ever

Trade analysts predict that with its current streak at ticket counters, the film might overtake the collection of KGF Chapter 1 and end up as the second biggest hit of Kannada cinema. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in important roles. With music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film is produced by Hombale Films, which is known for bankrolling KGF films.

First published on: 20-10-2022 at 11:55:52 am
