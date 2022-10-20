Fan asks if Rishab Shetty is leaving Kannada cinema after pan-Indian success of Kantara. Here’s his reply

After KGF, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is the latest pan-Indian hit that has brought spotlight on Kannada cinema. Naturally, Rishab Shetty has turned out to be the next bankable star. Not just in the Kannada cinema, the actor-filmmaker is in demand in other industries as well. Telugu producer Allu Aravind, father of Allu Arjun, revealed that he is teaming up with Rishab for a film at the success bash of Kantara.

When the news broke on Twitter, a fan wondered if Rishab Shetty is leaving Kannada cinema for work in other industries. He tweeted, “So

@shetty_rishab also leaving kannada industry, okay. (sic)” Replying to the fan, Rishab tweeted in Kannada saying that he would never do that. Here is the exchange:

ಚಾನ್ಸೇ ಇಲ್ಲ,ನೋ ವೇ ☺️ — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 19, 2022

At the event, Rishab Shetty revealed that he has no plans of making a sequel to Kantara, and has decided to go on a break.

Meanwhile, Kantara is continuing its dream run at the box office. The film surpassed the record of Kichcha Sudeep’s Vikrant Rona to become the third-highest Kannada grosser ever. The film has raked in about Rs 170 crore from the worldwide box office collection. The Hindi and Tamil dubbed versions are also running successfully despite facing competition from films like Ponniyin Selvan 1.

Trade analysts predict that with its current streak at ticket counters, the film might overtake the collection of KGF Chapter 1 and end up as the second biggest hit of Kannada cinema. Directed by and starring Rishab Shetty, the film also features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Pramod Shetty in important roles. With music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, the film is produced by Hombale Films, which is known for bankrolling KGF films.