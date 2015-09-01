Faisal Saif’s ‘For Adults Only’ shelved

Saif will soon start working on a multilingual horror-thriller film titled “Hotel Red Rum”, which will also be produced by Dimension Pictures.

Multilingual film “For Adults Only”, which was promoted as India’s boldest and dirtiest film, has been shelved as its director Faisal Saif believes Indian audiences are not yet ready for such a film.

“I don’t think India is ready for such a bold and dirty film. Also, I respect Indian censors and I don’t think I can go against them and make this film. Instead of making a controversial film, I thought let’s skip the idea of making ‘For Adults Only’,” Saif told IANS.

Dubai-based actress Andria D’Souza was chosen to play the lead in the film, which was to be produced by Dimension Pictures.

Saif will soon start working on a multilingual horror-thriller film titled “Hotel Red Rum”, which will also be produced by Dimension Pictures.

The film will be made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Telugu actress Archana Sastry aka Veda will essay the main lead in “Hotel Red Rum”, which will be made on the lines of “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”.

