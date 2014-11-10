Eros International bags global rightsRajinikanth, Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Lingaa’

Eros will release ‘Lingaa’ worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi amongst other languages this December.

Eros International Media Limited (Eros International), a leading global company in the Indian film entertainment industry has acquired the worldwide rights of the hugely anticipated Tamil multi-entertainer Lingaa, starring superstar Rajinikanth and directed by K.S. Ravikumar.

Produced by Rockline Entertainments Pvt Ltd, Producer Rockline Venkatesh and also presented by Muni Rathna, Lingaa features south mega star Rajinikanth reprising a dual role along with Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha who makes her debut in Tamil cinema. The sound track has been scored by Oscar winning composer, A R Rahman with cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and production design by Sabu Cyril.

The Tamil and Telugu audio launch of Lingaa is slated for November 16 in Chennai along with the trailer launch of all three languages Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The Hindi audio is scheduled to release soon. The music rights of the film, across languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi have been acquired by Eros’ music label, Eros Music.

Mr. Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said, “We are delighted to present and release worldwide superstar Rajnikanth’s much anticipated film Lingaa. Audiences across the globe keenly await his first live action film after the blockbuster Robot. There is a huge buzz within the consumers and trade for the film and we are very excited.”

Producer Mr. Rockline Venkatesh added, “We are very pleased to associate with a leading studio like Eros to present a prestigious project like ‘Lingaa’ starring superstar Shri Rajinikanth. With their global positioning, we hope to present the film on a worldwide platform with maximum reach”.

Eros will release ‘Lingaa’ worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi amongst other languages this December.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App