Rana Daggubati on Dulquer Salmaan: Would like to do something with him in future

Monday, September 24, 2018
Rana Daggubati has expressed a wish to collaborate with Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. Rana had featured in the Tamil remake of Bangalore Days, which starred Dulquer in a pivotal role.

September 24, 2018
Dulquer Salmaan has featured in 26 films, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi since his acting debut in 2012. He is currently busy adding more movies to his impressive filmography. His friend and actor Rana Daggubati is very happy with the Kali star’s progress in the film industry.

“Dulquer Salmaan is a very fine actor and a very dear friend. I am very happy with the kind of progress he is making with his cinema. I would like to do something with him in the future,” Rana told IANS.

While the two are yet to star in a film together, Rana acted in the 2016 Tamil film Bangalore Naatkal — a remake of Bangalore Days that had Dulquer playing a pivotal role.

“Bangalore Days… I was a part of its Tamil remake. The film did terribly (at the box office). I wish we hadn’t remade such a beautiful film, but I was just greedy to play the role of (actor) Fahadh Faasil in the original film,” said Rana.

Fahadh played Shivadas in the 2014 Malayalam film Bangalore Days.

