Dulquer Salmaan is overwhelmed as Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa, shares video with wife Amal Sufiya and daughter Maryam

Actor Dulquer Salmaan was overwhelmed when the trailer of his upcoming film Kurup took over Dubai’s Burj Khalifa. He shared a video from his Dubai trip with daughter Maryam and wife Amal Sufiya.

Sharing the video, Dulquer wrote, “#Kurup lights up Burj Khalifa !!! This is a huge moment for me, for the hundreds of people behind the film #Kurup and for the amazing team behind Wayfarer Films and M Star Entertainment. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine, a trailer of a film of mine let alone my name, playing on the iconic Burj Khalifa. A huge thanks to the people who made this possible.”

He also thanked everyone for coming to watch the spectacle play out on Burj Khalifa. “And an equally big thank you to all of you that came to witness this first of its kind spectacle play out on the Burj Khalifa. I wish to always return your love ten fold through my films,” he concluded.

Kurup is a crime-thriller biographical film, which is based on the fugitive Sukumara Kurup. The film brings forth the story of the elusive mastermind whose 37-year-old murder case has turned into a folklore in Kerala. Apart from Dulquer, it stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan and Surabhi Lakshmi. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, Kurup is bankrolled by Wayfarer Films and M-Star Entertainments and will release on November 12.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has Salute, King of Kotha, Othiram Kadakam and Hey Sinamika in the pipeline.