Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar teams up with KGF producers for his first film: ‘Legacy continues’

KGF producers Hombale Films announced on Wednesday that Dr Rajkumar's grandson Yuva Rajkumar will star in their upcoming production venture.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 27, 2022 8:51:26 pm
yuva rajkumar debutYuva Rajkumar is Dr Rajkumar's grandson. (Photo: PR Handout)

Late actor Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar is set to make his silver screen debut with Hombale Films’ upcoming production venture. The film will be directed by Santosh Anandram. Anandram has previously collaborated with Hombale Films on Puneeth Rajkumar movies Raajakumara and Yuvarathnaa.

Announcing Yuva Rajkumar as the hero of their upcoming film, Hombale Films tweeted, “Legacy continues… there has always been a special bond between Hombale Films and legendary Matinee Idol Dr Rajkumar’s family. Taking the legacy forward, we are proud to introduce Yuva Rajkumar, the third generation of dodmane as a debutant hero in our next movie. The film will be directed by Santosh Anandram, who has directed many successful films with us. We request you all to extend your invaluable support to us in this endeavour as always.”

As soon as the project was announced, Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini congratulated Yuva on his debut. “Wishing you all success that you richly deserve,” she wrote, adding, “The legacy continues.” In response to Ashwini’s tweet, Yuva called her his “source of strength”.

Fans also hailed Hombale Films’ move to introduce Yuva Rajkumar in their next film. “We miss u Appu sir n Yuva has a bright future to prove his talent,” a comment read, while several well-wishers flooded the comments section with good luck messages.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films is basking in the success of Yash starrer KGF 2.

