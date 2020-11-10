Doctors considering tracheotomy on Soumitra Chatterjee

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he was tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Express Archives)

Doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee are considering tracheotomy on the veteran actor, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official said on Monday.

The doctors are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consulting nephrologists, he said.

“We may consider administrating tracheotomy on Wednesday. This may improve his condition,” the official said.

A team of senior doctors from the state health department visited Chatterjee at the private hospital and held elaborate discussions with the doctors treating him.

The actor has not experienced fever anymore, due to which doctors have stopped the antibiotics.

Chatterjee, who debuted in Satyajit Ray’s masterpiece ‘Apur Sansar’, has been under treatment since the first week of October after testing positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID-19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced.

