Bengali director Tarun Majumdar passes away

Director Tarun Majumdar, who is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources said. He was 92.

Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days.

Tarun Majumdar has four National Film Awards to his credit for Kancher Swargo, Nimantran, Ganadevata and Aranya Aamar. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1990.

Majumdar is known for films like Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Balika Badhu (1976), Ganadevata (1978) and Dadar Kirti (1980).