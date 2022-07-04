scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 04, 2022
Must Read

Bengali director Tarun Majumdar passes away

Tarun Majumdar is known for films like Smriti Tuku Thak, Palatak, Kuheli, Shriman Prithviraj, Balika Badhu, Ganadevata and Dadar Kirti.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 4, 2022 12:20:23 pm
Tarun MajumdarTarun Majumdar was 92. (Photo: Express Archives)

Director Tarun Majumdar, who is known for making movies based on compelling tales highlighting the life of middle-class families, died in a Kolkata hospital on Monday, family sources said. He was 92.

Majumdar has been undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM hospital with old age ailments for the past few days.

Tarun Majumdar has four National Film Awards to his credit for Kancher Swargo, Nimantran, Ganadevata and Aranya Aamar. He was honoured with Padma Shri in 1990.

Majumdar is known for films like Smriti Tuku Thak (1960), Palatak (1963), Kuheli (1971), Shriman Prithviraj (1972), Balika Badhu (1976), Ganadevata (1978) and Dadar Kirti (1980).

Best of Express Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Despite the fall, are Indian stock markets still overval...
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...Premium
‘Peter Brook tried to destroy, recreate us. I wasn’t willing to be destro...
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chancePremium
In Gujarat, Covid crisis brings estranged couples together for second chance
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...Premium
Many scenarios, similar outcome: Tuticorin plant may not restart, say exp...
More Premium Stories >>

JULY 4 SALE! Only for our international readers, monthly pricing starting at just $2.50

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

farah khan
Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman’s vintage photos, courtesy Farah Khan
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 04: Latest News
Advertisement