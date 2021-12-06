Diljit Dosanjh tells fans it’s not his birthday everyday: ‘So much sweetness is not good…’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has requested Twitter as well as his fans to hold off from celebrating his birthday everyday, as touched as he is. In a hilarious tweet, he asked them to not be so sweet to him that he may get diabetes. Diljit celebrates his birthday in January.

Reacting to a topic on Twitter on Sunday – ‘It’s Diljit Dosanjh’s Birthday’ – he wrote in Punjabi, “Twitter Waleyo Mainu Pata Tusi Mera Baut Teh Mooh Karde Hon.. Par Roz Hee Mera Birthday YAAR… Love Ju Twitter .. Par baal Mithaa V sehat Lai Changa Ni.. Avi Sugar KARAO Ge Mainu. Jaan Deo YAAR.. (Twitter people, I know you love me a lot… but why is every day my birthday? Love you Twitter… but so much sweetness is not good for health, I will get diabetes. Let it be).” Excited Diljit fans still enjoy celebrating his birthday every other day, and reacted to his post with affectionate comments.

Twitter Waleyo Mainu Pata Tusi Mera Baut Teh Mooh Karde Hon.. Par Roz Hee Mera Birthday YAAR..😂😂 Love Ju Twitter .. Par baal Mithaa V sehat Lai Changa Ni.. Avi Sugar KARAO Ge Mainu😜 Jaan Deo YAAR.. pic.twitter.com/aveq61Tm8x — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 5, 2021

One fan commented “Asi saare party lyi tyar haa Diljit Dosanjh veere. Kadon de rahe ho party birthday di. Hon taan tuhada birthday saal de 365 din hee manaeya jaaega veere. Jeada mitha ni veere thoda bahot taan mitha chalega Thode bahot naal sugar nhi hougi. (I am ready for the party Diljit. Tell me where you are throwing the birthday party. This isn’t too much sweetness, a little sugar won’t give you diabetes).” Another asked for a party and wrote in Punjabi which translates to, “Keep just one big party, we all will reach and keep a buffet system, Twitter people can also join us.”

Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in the film Honsla Rakh, which starred Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The film was well-received at the box office, and the actors earned much praise for their performance.