Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jodi to release in 2021

Diljit Dosanjh shared a new still from his upcoming Punjabi film Jodi on social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | December 30, 2020 7:43:47 pm
diljit dosanjh jodiJodi is a period drama starring Diljit Dosanjh and Nimrat Khaira. (Photo: Diljit Dosanjh/Twitter)

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh announced on Wednesday that his upcoming Punjabi film Jodi is set to release in 2021. Diljit also shared a new still from the movie on social media. Also starring Nimrat Khaira, Jodi, which was supposed to release in June 2020, got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the new still, Diljit is emerging from the shadows while addressing a gathering. He is holding the musical instrument Tumbi in his hand.

Jodi is a period drama. Written and directed by Amberdeep Singh, it has been produced by Amrinder Gill and Karaj Gill. Jodi also marks the debut of Diljit Dosanjh as a producer under his banner Dosanjhwala Productions.

To keep the buzz going, the cast and crew of Jodi have been sharing behind-the-scenes clicks from the movie on social media.

