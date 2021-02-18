Honsla Rakh first poster: Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa in comedy caper

Diljit Dosanjh has shared the first poster of his upcoming film Honsla Rakh on his social media handles and from the poster, it looks like this story follows Diljit’s character and a toddler. Going purely with the first look, it seems another laugh-a-minute caper is on the way for Diljit’s loyal audience.

Honsla Rakh also stars Sonam Bajwa, Shehnaaz Gill and Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. The film is scheduled to release on October 15 and is being directed by Amarjit Singh Saron. For those who enjoy Diljit’s brand of humour, this one looks like an inviting comedy.

On the film front, Diljit was last seen in the Hindi film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari where he starred alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh. In Punjabi industry, however, his last outing was in 2019’s Shadaa where he reunited with his Jatt and Juliet co-star Neeru Bajwa.

He had previously announced the release of his Punjabi film Jodi, which will also release in 2021. Jodi is a period drama that stars Nimrat Khaira and marks the Punjabi pop star’s debut as a producer under his banner Dosanjhwala Productions.

Diljit recently made headlines when he dedicated a song titled RiRi to global pop star Rihanna for her support in the ongoing farmers’ protest. He released the song in less than 24 hours after Rihanna voiced her support. Later, he also released a music video where he patched together visuals from her concerts.

Diljit was quite vocal in his support for the farmers and made his presence felt at the Singhu border protest site. He took the stage at the protest site and said, “It is my humble request to the government to listen to the demands of our farmers. I would also request the national media to show that this is a peaceful protest. The whole country is with us, but we also need your support.”