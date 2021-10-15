Diljit Dosanjh shares photo with Shehnaaz Gill as Honsla Rakh releases: ‘You are a very strong woman…’

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has shared a photo with his Honsla Rakh co-star Shehnaaz Gill and called her a ‘strong woman’. Their film releases today on Dussehra (October 15). In the photo, Shehnaaz and Diljit are clad in yellow and red, and are pointing at something.

“Thanks Shehnaaz. You are a strong woman, stay like this,” Diljit captioned his photo. Honsla Rakh is Shehnaaz’s first project after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla on September 2. Sidharth died at the age of 40 from a heart attack. The actor took time off to recover, but joined the promotions later.

(Photo: Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh) (Photo: Instagram/ Diljit Dosanjh)

Honsla Rakh tells the story of a single father (Diljit) and his struggles to find love again, only to find that his former lover has returned to his life. The film also marks Diljit’s debut as a producer.

Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shehnaaz opened up about her character from the film. She said she is 40 per cent of the character. Asked to explain, she said, “Jab hum kisiko bhi pyaar karte hai, toh uske saath jo attachment hoti hai, toh woh attachment ke accordingly, maine woh ratio nikali (When we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, I accordingly calculated the ratio).” Shehnaaz plays the role of a mother in the film.

Shehnaaz also spoke about how she didn’t appreciate the terms ‘second and first leads’ and said that all artists should be treated properly. “I answered back through my work, and then Bigg Boss gave me that chance. I got so much love from Bigg Boss, and that will continue. I will work hard to maintain it.”

Meanwhile, the poster for Sidharth and Shehnaaz, Adhura, was released online on Thursday. Adhura is the last project that he shot for.