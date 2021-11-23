Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh gets OTT release date

Diljit Dosanjh, who is basking in the success of Honsla Rakh, has another reason to celebrate as the film is all set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 24. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Honsla Rakh is a romantic comedy which also stars Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in pivotal roles.

Talking about the film, Diljit said in a statement, “Honsla Rakh is special for more reasons than one. Not only does it mark my debut as a producer but also narrates a heart-warming tale of human emotions that’s sure to strike a chord with the audience. I am happy to collaborate with Amazon Prime Video for this film and take this beautiful story to a wide expanse of audience across the globe at once, and give them a chance to enjoy it at their convenience and from the comfort of their homes.”

Sharing his excitement about the release of Honsla Rakh on Amazon Prime Video, director Amarjit Singh Saron said, “As a filmmaker, there is no greater joy than seeing your story resonate so strongly with audience world over. Honsla Rakh is an emotional tale told through a relatable and endearing plot. It was incredible to work with Diljit Dosanjh and Daljit Thind, and we are thrilled by the response the film has already received. I am thankful to Amazon Prime Video for taking our homegrown stories to viewers world over and looking forward to the release on the service.”

Honsla Rakh, which released on October 15, marked Diljit’s first project with Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill.