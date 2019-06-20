Diljit Dosanjh: A good Punjabi film is better than a Hindi film with a bad script

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh says he moves with the flow when it is about signing projects. The actor-singer, who will next be seen in Shadaa opposite Neeru Bajwa, believes that only God knows whether a film is going in the right direction.

Shadaa features Diljit as a guy who has passed his marriageable age and is looking for a match for himself. The actor, who keeps hopping between Punjabi and Hindi film industry with ease, is also looking forward to his upcoming Bollywood outings Arjun Patiala and Good News.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Diljit Dosanjh got candid about his superhit pairing with Neeru Bajwa in Punjabi films, how content rules today and why he would never leave his base in regional cinema despite doing Hindi films.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

How difficult does it get to find a bride if you cross the marriageable age?

Stay safe as much as you can! I would say this much only. Rest you can watch when the film releases on June 21. You will get to see all the options. Watch it and enjoy. It will give you entertainment, entertainment and only entertainment!

You have delivered several blockbusters with Neeru Bajwa like Jatt & Juliet, Sardaar Ji and Jihne Mera Dil Luteya. What is it that motivates you to reunite?

Call it luck or whatever, but people have loved all my films with Neeru Bajwa. Luckily even this film has been made well. We have chemistry for which we have put in a lot of hard work to achieve that. Nobody wants to make a flop film. But whether it is going in the right direction on not, only God knows. Nobody has any formula. A person thinks I have become smart and have started to understand the preferences of the audience and I have made a good film, then it is all going well until God wants it to. But sometimes, despite everything happening correctly, things don’t fall into place. So this is God’s will!

In the film’s “Mehndi” song, you are helping Neeru dress up for a wedding. But what is that one thing you’d probably dislike about girls in terms of fashion or style?

Sometimes girls look good in the gym but become something else after dressing up. That’s when I think they were looking better before, and why did they spoil their look. This is not for everyone, but few. At times, overdressing fails to impress.

When you entered Bollywood, you said you don’t have any plan and are signing films from whatever gets offered. Now after 3 years, do you have a plan?

Go with the flow. There is still no plan. I don’t say things that I turn my back on later. If I say anything wrong, I’ll apologise and move forward. But as of now, it’s the same – to go with the flow.

You think the lines between regional cinema and Bollywood have blurred and it is a great time for actors to experiment with different industries?

A good Punjabi film is better than a Hindi film with a bad script. If it is a Hindi film, doesn’t mean it’ll be superior. If there is only fun and no content in a Punjabi film, then that is also not right. Content is the king. Nothing changes or no film gets superior because of language. Hindi is our national language. More people understand it, hence it does more business. But there is no dearth of content in any regional film. It needs the same amount of hard work. Earlier it was that once you land in Hindi films, you stop doing regional cinema. I never believed that. Like if you get work through a friend, you won’t leave the friend later on. So I got work through Punjabi cinema. So it’s my duty, my love and even my fans here whom I cannot leave.

You are one star with a massive female fan following. How do you manage to keep calm around such adulation?

Honestly, I have never thought of it for a second that this is a male fan or this is a female fan. Watch our films, and enjoy. That’s all I want.