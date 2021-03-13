Diljit Dosanjh embraces a pregnant Shehnaaz Gill in the first look of Honsla Rakh, see photos

Shehnaaz Gill shared the first look of Honsla Rakh on social media. (Photo: Shehnaaz Gill/Instagram)

The first look of Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh from their film Honsla Rakh is out. Honsla Rakh marks the film debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz and also stars Sonam Bajwa, and Gippy Grewal’s son, Shinda Grewal. The film will be out in the theaters on the occasion of Dusshera on October 15.

Diljit took to social media to share a couple of photos of himself with Shehnaaz where she appears pregnant. In one of the pictures, the actor embraces Shehnaaz while looking her in the eye. Another photo has the internet’s favourite Shehnaaz flaunting her baby bump. “#HonslaRakh This Dussehra, 15th October 2021 🍼👶” Diljit captioned the photos.

Shehnaaz also posted similar photos on her Instagram account and asked her fans if they are ‘excited’ to watch her on the big screen. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and written by Rakesh Dhawan, Honsla Rakh looks like a comedy caper. It marks his debut as a producer. He is backing the film under his banner Story Time productions.

Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh have been shooting for the film in Vancouver, Canada. Shehnaaz has been sharing several photos from her shoot location on social media.

The 28-year-old star became a household name after participating in Bigg Boss 13. She has been winning over her fans with her music videos and is currently awaiting the release of Shreya Ghoshal’s upcoming romantic track. The music video will see her sharing screen space with Bigg Boss 13 heartthrob and TV star Sidharth Shukla.

Apart from Honsla Rakh, Diljit also has the Punjabi film Jodi in the pipeline, which will also release in 2021.