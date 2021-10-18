Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill’s Honsla Rakh earns Rs 17.5 crore, continues to break box office records

Honsla Rakh, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa in the lead roles, continues to dominate the box office. While the film earned Rs 5.15 crore on Friday, it managed to garner Rs 5.85 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.50 crore on Sunday. The total collection of the movie in its first weekend stood at Rs 17.5 crore. Sharing the box office collection figures on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “TWO LEAVES OF POMEGRANATE, IN THE #HonslaRakh WEATHER, RECORDS ARE BREAKING SOHNIYEEEE!”

Honsla Rakh marked the first film of Diljit Dosanjh and Shehnaaz Gill. It was also Shehnaaz’s first screen appearance after the demise of her close friend Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz’s stylist Ken Ferns recently shared adorable photos of the actor and admired her “flawless” screen presence.

“Today as I watched the film considering it is the first Punjabi film I have ever watched. I was fully & sumptuously entertained. I genuinely feel so proud of you @shehnaazgill your screen presence is flawless & your acting skills… wow ! you just nailed it. Your comic timing & screen space with the mastero @diljitdosanjh is spot on & kudos to that. You are supremely talented to match that. The film is superbly entertaining & it echoed with laughter. You have made a prominent impression yet again & you have raised the bar yet again. You are a complete natural. Right from your opening scene to your closing .. you were just pure talent, determination & honest,” he wrote.

Diljit Dosanjh was also all praise for Shehnaaz Gill during interviews. “Shehnaaz has worked really hard for the film because there are many layers of her in it. I remember that when we were casting her, everybody was doubting whether she will be able to (play) the role as she has her own nature and charm. So, she has worked really hard and the audience will get to see a full package of her including humour, drama and emotions,” Diljit told Bollywood Hungama.

Honsla Rakh marks Diljit’s first production venture. The film hit screens on October 15.