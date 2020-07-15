Actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerana Shankar test positive for coronavirus

Dhruva Sarja and Prerana Shankar have tested positive for COVID-19. Dhruva Sarja and Prerana Shankar have tested positive for COVID-19.

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja and his wife Prerana Shankar have tested positive for coronavirus. The actor shared the news on his Twitter page while asking those who were in contact with him recently to get tested as well.

“My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe (sic),” wrote Dhruva on his Twitter account.

The 30-year-old actor got hitched to his long-time sweetheart Prerana last year in December.

My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe.

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ 💪🏼 — Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) July 15, 2020

Earlier, Sumalatha Ambareesh was also tested positive for COVD-19. And producer-actor Rockline Venkatesh was also recently hospitalised due to shortness of breath, just days after he came in contact with Sumalatha.

Dhruva is the nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. He and his family are also recovering from the demise of his elder brother Chiranjivee Sarja, who was just 39.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd