Kannada actor Dharma booked for blackmailing female actor

Dharma has been accused of blackmailing the female actor with an explicit video. Dharma has been accused of blackmailing the female actor with an explicit video.

A police case filed against popular Kannada actor Dharmendra alias Dharma about two months ago has come to light. The actor has been accused of blackmailing a woman for money with an explicit video.

The complaint at the Begur police station in Bengaluru was filed by the victim after she was pushed to the limit. According to reports, on June 6, the complaint against Dharma was filed for extortion and criminal intimidation. And subsequently, Dharma and his car driver Naveen were booked under sections of 384 and 506 of IPC. However, the police are yet to question the accused.

In the complaint, the victim has alleged that on the night of March 1, 2017, she was taken to a location in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on the pretext of a film shoot. Dharma had sent Naveen to pick up the victim from her home. After she arrived at the ‘shooting spot,’ Dharma told her that shooting was canceled and asked her to join him for dinner before heading back home.

The victim has alleged that she was given food and drinks laced with drugs to make her unconscious. When she was asleep, Dharma allegedly videographed her in a compromising position. He used the video to extort money from her.

According to the complaint, the victim has paid a whopping Rs 14 lakh to Dharma between March 2017 and May 2018. And when he demanded more money from her, she confronted him with the help of her husband. Following this, Dharma, allegedly, went to the victim’s house on May 27 and threatened the actor and her family.

The female actor in question gathered the courage to involve the police in the matter on June 6. It seems like the case has been gathering dust for about two months now. After the story came to light, TV channels quoted official sources claiming that the police were unable to locate the whereabouts of Dharma.

Dharma is a popular actor in the Kannada film industry, known for playing negative roles. He was a dance choreographer before he made his screen debut with Sudeep’s Huchcha and he has acted in many hit films since.

