scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Dhananjay slams call for banning Rashmika Mandanna in Sandalwood: ‘She will always belong to the Kannada family’

Dhananjay has come out in support of his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna.

rashmika mandannaDhananjay comes out in support of Rashmika Mandanna. (Photo: Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Kannada movie star Dhananjay has slammed the murmurous calling for a ban against Rashmika Mandanna in Kannada movies. Dhananjay was addressing a press conference about his upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda, when he was asked to share his thoughts about banning Rashmika.

Dhananjay expressed surprise as he claimed he was not aware of such discussions in the Kannada film industry. And the actor also spoke out against banning culture. “Will you throw out a member of your family citing some mistake? Wherever she may be right now, she will always belong to the Kannada family. We should see her like that always. We shouldn’t take everything personally,” Dhananjay said.

Also Read |Rashmika Mandanna responds to trolling, Kantara success: ‘I have not been banned in Kannada’

Dhananjay has worked with Rashmika Mandanna in a few films, including Pushpa: The Rise. The duo will also share screen space in the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule.

“Everyone has struggles. Nobody can become successful without putting in hard work. So don’t target anyone,” he added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...Premium
Pratibha Singh throws hints, old dilemma for Congress: too many CM aspira...

Dhananjay’s comments come in the wake of growing clamour on social media against Rashmika Mandanna. She became a subject of trolling over some recent comments she made in the media. The actor came under fire when she revealed she didn’t watch the latest Kannada hit Kantara as she was busy.

Rashmika also addressed the controversy when she met the media recently. “So far I have not been banned,” she said, responding to a question about facing a ban in Kannada cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu, which is due in cinemas on the Pongal holiday.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 02:28:31 pm
Next Story

Cyclone Mandous: Wooden ramp built for disabled at Chennai’s Marina beach damaged days after inauguration

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Sharmila Tagore
A ‘glamping’ birthday for Sharmila Tagore, Kareena, Saif, Soha join her in Jaisalmer
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close