Dhananjay slams call for banning Rashmika Mandanna in Sandalwood: ‘She will always belong to the Kannada family’

Kannada movie star Dhananjay has slammed the murmurous calling for a ban against Rashmika Mandanna in Kannada movies. Dhananjay was addressing a press conference about his upcoming film Once Upon A Time in Jamaligudda, when he was asked to share his thoughts about banning Rashmika.

Dhananjay expressed surprise as he claimed he was not aware of such discussions in the Kannada film industry. And the actor also spoke out against banning culture. “Will you throw out a member of your family citing some mistake? Wherever she may be right now, she will always belong to the Kannada family. We should see her like that always. We shouldn’t take everything personally,” Dhananjay said.

Dhananjay has worked with Rashmika Mandanna in a few films, including Pushpa: The Rise. The duo will also share screen space in the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule.

“Everyone has struggles. Nobody can become successful without putting in hard work. So don’t target anyone,” he added.

Dhananjay’s comments come in the wake of growing clamour on social media against Rashmika Mandanna. She became a subject of trolling over some recent comments she made in the media. The actor came under fire when she revealed she didn’t watch the latest Kannada hit Kantara as she was busy.

Rashmika also addressed the controversy when she met the media recently. “So far I have not been banned,” she said, responding to a question about facing a ban in Kannada cinema.

Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Tamil superstar Vijay’s Varisu, which is due in cinemas on the Pongal holiday.