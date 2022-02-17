Deep Sidhu’s girlfriend Reena Rai shares heartbroken post after his death: ‘Come back to your soulmate…’

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu passed away on Tuesday, February 15, in a road accident. In the wake of his death, his last picture with girlfriend Reena Rai from their Valentine’s Day celebrations has gone viral. On Monday, Reena had shared a photo with Deep on her Instagram stories, where she is seen in a floral dress. She had captioned the post, “Happy Valentine’s Day!”

(Photo: Instagram/ Reena Rai) (Photo: Instagram/ Reena Rai)

Reena took to Instagram and penned a heartbroken post after the actor’s demise. She wrote, “I’m broken I’m dead inside please come back to your soulmate which you promised me that you won’t leave me in any lifetime I love you my Jaan my soul boy you are my heartbeat. As I was lying in the hospital bed today I heard you come whisper I love my Jaan I know you are forever with me….we were planning our future together and now you are gone. Soulmates don’t leave each other and I’ll see you on the other side Jaan #Truesoulmates.”

Last summer, Deep had shared a photo with Reena, where he thanked her for standing by him through thick and thin, and professed his love for her.

Sidhu, who shot into the limelight following the Red Fort violence during the farmers’ rally on Republic Day last year, was driving a Mahindra Scorpio that crashed into the back of a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) highway. Reena Rai, who was accompanying him from Delhi to Punjab at the time, survived.

When asked if there was a possibility of foul play, a senior police official told Indian Exporess, “Preliminary investigations so far indicate it was a case of an accident. There does not appear any foul play, as of now. Even his family has not raised any apprehensions of foul play. The driver of the truck, once arrested, will be thoroughly questioned.”