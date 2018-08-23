Follow Us:
Thursday, August 23, 2018
Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Why only 23% of all rural income comes from agriculture

Odia actor Debu Bose passes away

Debu Bose's family sources informed that the veteran Odia actor died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 23, 2018 1:28:20 pm
debu bose dead Debu Bose died after a prolonged illness.
Top News

Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, family sources said here on Thursday. He died on Wednesday night at the age of 75.

According to local publications, Debu Bose had suffered two cardiac arrests in the past and was undergoing treatment for the past four months. He was also put on ventilator for sometime.

Born in 1942, Debu Bose started his career with the film Tapasya in the 1980s. The actor has over 120 movies to his credit spanning over four decades.

Having worked extensively in Odia films and television, he was the favourite onscreen ‘father’ for viewers. Some of his prominent works include Pua Moro Kala Thakura, Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri, Ki Heba Sua Posile, Phula Chandana and Suna Chadhei.

Bose was also a dancer and a choreographer, having received training from renowned Odissi dancer Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra.

The actor was also a theatre exponent. During his association with the regional theatre group Diganta, Bose had also directed several plays.

Bose’s last film was 2014 Odia movie Raasta.

(With IANS inputs)

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Watch Now
Xiaomi's Pocophone launches Poco F1 in India: Here's a first look
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement