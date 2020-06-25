Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi is not coronavirus positive

Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi has rubbished reports that claimed she tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Darshan/Instagram and Vijaylakshmi/Twitter) Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi has rubbished reports that claimed she tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Darshan/Instagram and Vijaylakshmi/Twitter)

Kannada star Darshan’s wife Vijaylakshmi on Wednesday reacted to rumours that she tested positive for coronavirus. She has rubbished the reports, saying “she is perfectly fine.”

“If you’ve heard any rumours that I’ve been tested covid positive . This is to let you’ll know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times(sic),” wrote Vijaylakshmi on her Twitter account.

This is to let you’ll know I’m perfectly fine. Everyone stay safe during these hard times😊 — Vijayalakshmi (@vijayaananth2) June 24, 2020

Darshan and Vijaylakshmi got married in 2003, and they also have a son Vineesh. However, in 2011, the marital discord between the couple span out of control and made headlines.

Vijaylakshmi filed a police complaint against Darshan accusing him of domestic violence. Darshan was subsequently arrested and was placed under judicial custody at a Bengaluru prison for 14 days. After the incident, Darshan issued a public apology addressing his fans and people of Karnataka. While expressing regret over the “bitter incident”, the actor said he won’t repeat his actions. He promised to sort things out with his wife and live together with her.

Vijaylakshmi also expressed interest to put the incident behind her and move forward with her husband.

However, in 2016, the couple again made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The discord turned ugly after Darshan and Vijaylakshmi publicly made allegations against each other. Following which, the couple has been living separately.

