Darshan’s Roberrt to debut on Amazon Prime Video on this date

Kannada actor Darshan’s latest film Roberrt will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from April 25. The film released on March 11 to packed houses across Karnataka. And despite the prevailing concerns of coronavirus at the time, the film managed to draw crowds in huge numbers. And the government’s permission to fill up 100 per cent seats at cinema halls boosted the film’s performance at the box office.

According to reports, the film earned more than Rs 40 crore within three days of its initial release.

Roberrt is written and directed by Tharun Sudhir, who made his mark earlier with Chowka (2017). The film follows a man who is trying to turn over a new leaf by leaving behind his violent past. “Roberrt is an out and out action drama featuring audiences’ favourite Darshan. His phenomenal performance has been the biggest plus point for the film. Roberrt has an interesting plot that will keep the audiences at the edge of their seats. The transition of our protagonist from Raghva to Roberrt is a visual delight to watch. Moreover, having Darshan as the protagonist and with his nation-wide fan base, I knew the film would be a crowd puller,” said Tharun Sudhir.

Roberrt also stars Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Vinod Prabhakar and debutant Asha Bhat. “While the plot of the film will keep the audience engaged, my character in the film will be an interesting one to watch. It will give the viewers a chance to see me in different avatars – that of a gangster, a faithful friend and a good father,” said Darshan.