Darshan’s Kurukshetra to release in multiple languages

The producers of upcoming mythological drama Kurukshetra recently confirmed that the movie will be released in multiple languages. Starring Darshan in the lead role, Kurukshetra will be released simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The announcement comes after the huge box office success of KGF, which was released in multiple languages across the world. It emerged as the biggest earner in the history of Kannada cinema.

Kurukshetra has been made on a huge budget by producer Munirathna Naidu. The film has been in post-production for more than a year now. While it was expected to hit the screens for Ugadi, the filmmakers decided to hold on to it until the general elections were over.

Darshan plays the role of Duryodhana in Kurukshetra, which is directed by Naganna from a script by screenwriter J. K. Bharavi.

The Mahabharata-themed film, which is also Darshan’s 50th film, will be released both in 2D and 3D formats.

The film has a huge star cast including Ravichandran, Arjun Sarja, Ambareesh, Ravi Shankar, Saikumar, Danish Akhtar Saifi, Sneha and Hariprriya among others. Composer V Harikrishna has scored the music for this magnum opus.