Danish Sait to return with Humble Politician Nograj sequel

Radio jockey-turned-actor Danish Sait is all set to return to the big screen as politician Nograj, an alter ego that he created to prank listeners of his radio show. The sequel to his debut film Humble Politician Nograj is in the pipeline.

“Saad Khan called me on Monday and told that the screenplay for the sequel is ready. Shopping for the producers starts again,” Danish told indianexpress.com.

Danish Sait said that finding a producer to fund the film will be a hectic process even though the first film made profits for its producers. “The producers will again ask me what I have done,” he added.

Nograj is a narcissistic and ruthless politician, who speaks broken English as a way to deceive people. The satirical take on the country’s broken political system clicked with the audience and critics alike when it came out in 2017.

“After watching the film, many asked me why did I leave the country with no hope? We are so used to the good guy winning and the bad guy losing. What we said (in the film) is a bad guy is not going to change in the middle,” Danish said referring to the film’s ending where corruption defeats honesty.

Meanwhile, Danish Sait seems to nurture big plans for Nograj beyond cinema. “That’s what satires are about. It reflects on society. I was watching Hasan Minhaj’s The Patriot Act on Indian politics. I was in awe. It was so nicely written,” he said.

The actor has also hosted an informative show Need To Know, a 29-episode series shot in view of the impending elections. “The show that I have done for Daily Hunt – Need To Know is about every state, its history, what each of them has gone through, what is going on etc. Even if it reaches a small percentage of voters in every state, it is worth it,” he added.

Danish Sait will be next seen in director Pannaga Bharana’s upcoming comedy film, which is produced by actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The untitled flick set in Bengaluru’s Shivajinagar will bring Danish’s another alter ego Asgar to life. The film in the post-production stage is eyeing an August release.