India’s top umpire who once got paid Rs 40,000 per day has now retired and become the face of a Haryanvi music video

Six months after hanging up his umpire hat, Anil Chaudhary has started the most unexpected alternate, post-retirement career. Once a part of the crème de la crème of Indian cricket umpiring, Chaudhary rides a horse, totes a gun, and channels some good ol’ Haryanvi swagger in a new music video, “Goli Toh Chalegi”.

Directed by fashion designer-turned-director Suman Guha, “Goli Toh Chalegi” is sung by Diamond and produced by Naresh Jha’s production house Epic Films. “Epic Films proudly presents the official music video of ‘Goli Toh Chalegi’, featuring International Cricket Umpire Anil Chaudhary in his most powerful and unexpected on-screen debut. A bold Hariyanvi gangster anthem driven by attitude, authority, and consequence – this is not just a song, it’s a statement. Watch. Witness. Decide,” reads the official synopsis of the music video.

Anil Chaudhary claims he’s slipped into his new role fairly smoothly, given he was already comfortable with the spotlight. Having done extensive cricket commentary in Haryanvi, he also enjoys a great command over the language. Also, unlike high-profile cricket matches, where all eyes are on the umpire, particularly during a contentious call, filmmaking allows the luxury of retakes.

“Compared to umpiring in an international or IPL match, there was slightly less pressure on me. Here, if you miss something or make a mistake, you can correct it at the edit table, but that is not the case in umpiring. In acting, you have to enact a lot of emotions. In umpiring, you have to avoid emotions,” said Chaudhary eloquently at the song launch held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Decorated umpiring career

As per ESPN, between the years 2013 and 2025, Anil Chaudhary has officiated as many as 12 Tests, 49 ODIs (One Day Internationals), 64 T20 Internationals, and 131 IPL (Indian Premier League) matches. That makes him tie the record of the most on-field appearances by any umpire with S Ravi. His domestic record is as stellar, boasting of 91 first-class matches, 114 List A games, and 278 T20s.

The Board of Cricket Control of India placed Chaudhary as one of the only 10 umpires in the A+ category in 2022. Umpires in A+ and A categories were paid Rs 40,000 a day for a first-class game, as opposed to those in the B and C categories, which were paid Rs 30,000 per day. The grouping was done after reviewing the performances of the 2021-2022 season.

Anil Chaudhary’s swansong was the Ranji Trophy final between Vidarbha and Kerala in Nagpur in February last year. While that was his last BCCI-affiliated face-off, the ODI between India and Australia on September 27, 2025 was his last international outing. Chaudhary also dedicates much of his post-retirement time to his YouTube channel Umpire’s Call by Anil Chaudhary, where he simplifies cricket laws, provides insights and analyses, holds interactions with key stakeholders of the game, and also lets out some fascinating behind-the-scenes anecdotes.