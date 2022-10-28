Kantara makers ordered to stop playing the song Varaha Roopam in theatres, streaming platforms

The Kozhikode Sessions Court has issued an injunction barring Kantara makers from playing the “Varaha Roopam” song in theatres and other streaming platforms after receiving a plagiarism complaint from Kerala-based music band, Thaikudam Bridge. The popular indie music band earlier took to social media platforms to announce that they are taking legal action against the makers of Kantara for allegedly plagiarising their song “Navarasam”, which was released in 2015. They claimed that Kantara song “Varaha Roopam” is a plagiarised work based on “Navarasam”.

Thaikudam Bridge took to Instagram to share the news of the court injunction. The post read, “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge (sic).”

Earlier, the band issued a statement which read, “We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarized’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right.”

Meanwhile, Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty, has turned out to be a surprise blockbuster across the country, with its Hindi collection surpassing that of Ponniyin Selvan 1.