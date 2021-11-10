scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Chumbak trailer: Akshay Kumar presents a ‘beautiful slice of life’ film on SonyLIV

Presented by Akshay Kumar, Chumbak stars Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Jadhav and Sangram Desai in pivotal roles. The film premieres on SonyLIV on November 12.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 10, 2021 1:43:36 pm
chumbak trailerChumbak will stream on SonyLIV.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday shared the trailer of his production venture Chumbak that will start streaming on SonyLIV from November 12. Akshay shared the trailer of the Marathi film on Twitter with the caption, “A film so close to my heart, a film that has won so many hearts. So proud to present this beautiful slice of life. Stay tuned on @SonyLIV for a critically acclaimed masterpiece that #Chumbak is. Streaming from 12th November.”

Chumbak stars Swanand Kirkire, Sahil Jadhav and Sangram Desai in pivotal roles. The film follows two teenage boys as they try to implement a phishing scam but things go awry as the middle-aged man they are trying to fool is on to them. The three characters do their best to survive in a dog-eat-dog world.

Directed by Sandeep Modi, Chumbak has been produced by Naren Kumar, Aruna Bhatia & Cape of Good Films.

The Verdict: Sardar Udham is the Hindi film of the year

Swanand Kirkire won a National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Chumbak. He previously also won an honour at the Maharashtra State Film Awards for his role in the Marathi film. Swanand is a renowned lyricist who has won two National Film Awards for writing the lyrics of Lage Raho Munna Bhai’s “Bande Me Tha Dum Vande Mataram” and 3 Idiots’ “Behti Hawa Sa Tha Who”.

Chumbak had its world premiere at the 2017 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

