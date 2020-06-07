Actor Chirranjeevi Sarja passes away

Chirranjeevi Sarja was 39. Chirranjeevi Sarja was 39.

Kannada actor Chirranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru following a heart attack. He was 39.

According to reports, three days ago, Chirranjeevi was taken to a private hospital after he suffered a stroke. He later returned home after getting the required treatment. On Sunday afternoon, he complained of breathlessness and chest pain. He suffered a heart attack on the way to the hospital.

His throat swab sample has also been sent for COVID-19 test, TV 9 Kannada reported.

Chirranjeevi Sarja is the brother of actor Dhruva Sarja and nephew of actor Arjun Sarja. Chirranjeevi was launched by Arjun who bankrolled the former’s debut movie Vayuputra, the remake of Tamil film Sandakozhi, in 2009. And in a career spanning about ten years, he acted in more than 20 movies.

Chirranjeevi tied the knot with actor Meghana Raj in 2018.

Celebrities took to social media to mourn the demise of Chirranjeevi Sarja.

Priyamani tweeted, “Shocked to hear about #chiranjeevisarja ‘s demise!!! Can never forget his smiling face. my deepest condolences to the whole family!”

Allu Sirish wrote on Twitter, “Shocked at the sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. He’s just 39 years old. My condolences to the Sarja family. Rest in peace, Chiru.”

“Absolutely shocked by the untimely demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja Great talent, fine human being. Gone too young, you will be missed,” Danish Sait said via Twitter.

Anil Kumble shared on Twitter, “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends.”

