Chirranjeevi Sarja (1980-2020): Celebrities mourn the demise of young actor

Kannada actor Chirranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru following a heart attack. He was 39.

“The family members who wheeled him into the hospital said the patient had suffered convulsions on Saturday and they had consulted a doctor. However, it worsened and he suffered breathlessness in his sleep Saturday night. He was brought in an unresponsive state to the hospital at 2:18 p.m. All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was declared dead,” Dr. G. Govindaiah Yateesh, unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, told The Hindu.

Chirranjeevi made his silver screen debut in 2009 with Vayuputra. He went on to act in over 20 films. The actor was last seen in Shivarjuna.

