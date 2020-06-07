Chirranjeevi Sarja (1980-2020): Celebrities mourn the demise of young actor

Kannada actor Chirranjeevi Sarja passed away on Sunday in Bengaluru following a heart attack. He was 39.
“The family members who wheeled him into the hospital said the patient had suffered convulsions on Saturday and they had consulted a doctor. However, it worsened and he suffered breathlessness in his sleep Saturday night. He was brought in an unresponsive state to the hospital at 2:18 p.m. All efforts to resuscitate him failed and he was declared dead,” Dr. G. Govindaiah Yateesh, unit head, Apollo Speciality Hospital, Jayanagar, told The Hindu.
Chirranjeevi made his silver screen debut in 2009 with Vayuputra. He went on to act in over 20 films. The actor was last seen in Shivarjuna.
Celebrities down south took to social media to mourn the demise of young actor Chirranjeevi Sarja.
“Shocking and devastating news of Chiranjeevi Sarja passing away... can’t believe this:( Such a great talent and wonderful person gone too soon... My heart goes out to the family:( RIP,” Vilas Nayak tweeted.
Cricketer Vinay Kumar took to Twitter to express shock on the news of Chirranjeevi sarja’s death. He said, “Just heard the news about the sudden demise of actor Chiranjeevi Sarja. I am deeply sad and shocked to hear this, gone too soon. May God give strength to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. #ChiranjeeviSarja.”
“Shocked and Saddened to hear Chiranjeevi Sarja passing away. My heartfelt condolence to Arjun sir and his family. Chiru was always sweet and very friendly. Very Very sad to hear,” Arun Vaidyanathan said.
Actress Khusbu Sundar took to Twitter to pay her tribute. “Unbelievable! Terrible..Shellshocked to hear the demise of such a young Kannada actor #ChiranjeeviSarja Nephew of #ArjunSarja due to cardiac arrest at 39. He was so talented n doing so well..heart goes out to his young wife n his family. May you rest in peace #Chiru 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏,” her tweet read.
Comedian and RJ Danish Sait tweeted, “Absolutely shocked by the untimely demise of #ChiranjeeviSarja Great talent, fine human being. Gone too young, you will be missed.”
Indian cricketer Anil Kumble took to Twitter to pay his tributes. “Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the passing away of #ChiranjeeviSarja. A young talent gone too soon. Condolences to his family and friends,” he said.
Pranitha Subhash posted on Twitter, "Shocked beyond words to hear of Chiru’s untimely demise. My hands shiver as I type this..He was an amazing co-star and a wonderful human being. Life is unfair! I pray to the Gods to give meghana and his family and friends strength. My deepest condolences Om Shanti"