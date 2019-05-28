Chiranjeevi, Yash and Upendra attend Yuva Rajkumar-Sridevi’s wedding reception, see photos

Several pictures from late matinee icon Dr Rajkumar’s grandson Yuva Rajkumar’s wedding reception have surfaced online. Yuva Rajkumar, son of Raghavendra Rajkumar, tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Sridevi Byrappa at a grand traditional wedding ceremony held on Sunday in Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds.

The wedding was the culmination of week-long festivities, which started with the haldi ceremony, which was held at the family’s native place and then at four other family houses. It was followed by a sangeet that was only attended by family members. Reports said that Yuva Rajkumar’s uncles Shivarajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar let their hair down at the event and everyone, including guests, danced to old songs of Dr Rajkumar.

On Sunday morning, Yuva Rajakumar, who is called Guru by his family, got married in a traditional ceremony to Sridevi in the presence of his family and friends.

Sridevi got engaged to Guru last year in July. The couple together also run a training institute for civil service aspirants, Dr Rajkumar Accademy For Civil Services. Meanwhile, Yuva Rajkumar also manages his own film production house. He is also expected to make his screen debut soon.

The Rajkumar clan also hosted a grand wedding reception on Sunday evening. Besides the members of the Kannada film industry, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi also attended the event to wish the newlyweds.